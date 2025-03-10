A Country Once Called The 'North Korea Of Europe' Boasts Bunkers Transformed Into Beachside Restaurants

Albania, a friendly Mediterranean country full of beaches, is one of Europe's rising travel hotspots. But not long ago, it was known as the "North Korea of Europe," cut off from the world under the dictatorship of Enver Hoxha during the Cold War. Hoxha's isolationist policies shaped the country for over four decades, during which he severed ties even with other communist nations. The country stagnated economically and socially, its people living under strict surveillance and in fear of outside invasion. But since the fall of communism in the 1990s, Albania has transformed itself, including its Cold War-era structures.

Prime Minister Edi Rama said that tourism has increased 10-fold over the last decade, according to A2 CNN. "The growth is so great and it's not stopping. Come see for yourself," he said. "Albania, it's not what you thought, Albania is much more. Albania is all the senses."

Today, visitors come for Albania's low-cost luxury beaches with white sand, the vibrant food scene, and the history that lingers in the thousands of bunkers scattered across the country. These underground remnants of Hoxha's paranoia — once meant to shield Albania from an invasion that never came — have found new life. They've been turned into everything from restaurants and spas to museums and public art installations, making them a unique and unexpected addition to an Albanian travel itinerary.