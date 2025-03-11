One Inviting South Carolina City Is A Charming Hub For Lovers Of Art, Antiques, And The Outdoors

Choosing a family vacation destination is never easy. You have to find a place that fits everyone's preferences, no matter how far apart they are. Thankfully, if you have family members who enjoy the outdoors, shopping, or seeing unique art, a town in South Carolina called Walterboro is the perfect place to bring your whole family together, despite their differing interests.

For art lovers, the South Carolina Artisans Center is a spot you'll want to visit. This building houses all sorts of unique, hand-made items, including jewelry, pottery, and photos from over 300 artists from various parts of South Carolina. The items you'll find here also come in a wide range of prices. About a block from the Artisans Center is Walterboro's antique district. There are a few stores there to visit, but the most popular is Antiques & Collectibles of Walterboro. It's a mall with 21 different vendors selling amazing items from furniture to children's toys. For more history, you can stop by Hiott's Pharmacy and grab a drink from its old-fashioned soda fountain.

One spot you absolutely can't miss is the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary. It's one of the largest on the East Coast, containing 600 acres and focusing on local swamps and the animals that inhabit the space, including turkey, raccoons, squirrels, and alligators. There's also the Ernest F. Hollings ACE Basin, which is part of the underrated wildlife refuge for outdoor lovers situated between Charleston and Hilton Head.