One Inviting South Carolina City Is A Charming Hub For Lovers Of Art, Antiques, And The Outdoors
Choosing a family vacation destination is never easy. You have to find a place that fits everyone's preferences, no matter how far apart they are. Thankfully, if you have family members who enjoy the outdoors, shopping, or seeing unique art, a town in South Carolina called Walterboro is the perfect place to bring your whole family together, despite their differing interests.
For art lovers, the South Carolina Artisans Center is a spot you'll want to visit. This building houses all sorts of unique, hand-made items, including jewelry, pottery, and photos from over 300 artists from various parts of South Carolina. The items you'll find here also come in a wide range of prices. About a block from the Artisans Center is Walterboro's antique district. There are a few stores there to visit, but the most popular is Antiques & Collectibles of Walterboro. It's a mall with 21 different vendors selling amazing items from furniture to children's toys. For more history, you can stop by Hiott's Pharmacy and grab a drink from its old-fashioned soda fountain.
One spot you absolutely can't miss is the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary. It's one of the largest on the East Coast, containing 600 acres and focusing on local swamps and the animals that inhabit the space, including turkey, raccoons, squirrels, and alligators. There's also the Ernest F. Hollings ACE Basin, which is part of the underrated wildlife refuge for outdoor lovers situated between Charleston and Hilton Head.
Three main attractions you don't want to miss in Walterboro, South Carolina
Walterboro is a small town with less than 6,000 residents and a long history dating back to 1784. It's a great place to stop for the day on the way to your final destination, but also has enough going on to keep you busy your entire vacation. In addition to places to shop and explore, delicious restaurants like Dukes Bar-B-Q, Barrel House Grille, and Carmine's Trattoria will help you pass the time and fuel up so you're ready to go all day.
Outside of those three main attractions, there are other places you may want to visit in Walterboro, such as the Tuskegee Airmen Memorial. These people were an all-Black group based primarily in Tuskegee, Alabama, they also trained occasionally in Walterboro, at the Army Airfield. As of 1997, there stands a monument just outside the airspace dedicated to these brave pilots. It tells the history of the Airmen training in the town before they went and joined the fight during WWII. It's pretty small, but offers some information about the area and the people involved.
There are also a few museums to check out, including the Bedon-Lucas House Museum and the Colleton Museum & Farmer's Market. They tell the history of the town and how it grew from the small settlement it once was, as well as the natural history and resources in and around Walterboro.
Getting to Walterboro and other attractions to visit in the area
Walterboro is almost equidistant from both Savannah, Georgia and Charleston, the gorgeous South Carolina city that blends a striking European appearance with Southern charm. Both cities have international airports, which makes them both a great choice to fly into before making your way to Walterboro. Unfortunately, there is no public transportation from either city, so your best option is to pick up a rental car and drive there yourself. Thankfully, it's easy to get to, as it is just off of I-95, which is the route you'll take from Savannah, Georgia's oldest city and a walkable gem of lush gardens, southern food, and picturesque streets. From Charleston, it's still a straight shot, as you'll head down either US-17 South or US-17 ALT South until you reach your destination.
Once you get there, you'll have plenty of options for places to stay. Since the town is right off the interstate, there are the ever-reliable hotels, such as the Quality Inn, Best Western, or Holiday Inn, to catch people needing a break from their drive. However, there are also some more local places if you're looking for something charming, like Old Academy Bed and Breakfast or The Hampton House.