A City Nicknamed The 'Ibiza Of Cyprus' Is Famous For Its Vibrant Nightlife And Pristine Beaches

Wake up to Mediterranean views, slip into your swimsuit, and take a few steps to the beach. Your toes sink into the warm sand as the sun kisses your skin. This is the best kind of island day — but in Ayia Napa it doesn't stop there. As the sun sets, the town ignites with neon lights and endless beats. The night belongs to the bars and clubs just a short walk from wherever you're staying. And if you wake up in a fog the next day, the glittering sea will be your morning-after cure. If this sounds like the perfect trip to you, then you should visit Ayia Napa in Cyprus where every day can start with the Mediterranean and end with a party.

Cyprus is undoubtedly one of Europe's most underrated Mediterranean islands with golden sand beaches. However, Ayia Napa is particularly special because of its vibrant nightlife, which led Loop Magazine to dub the city the "Ibiza of Cyprus." The good news is that, unlike Ibiza, Ayia Napa is still relatively unknown by most travelers besides a few tourists from the U.K. This Cypriot city has recently evolved from a quiet village to a vibrant resort town. Before the 1800s, its iconic Venetian monastery was the sole landmark. However, in the 1980s, Ayia Napa started to become a hot spot for partygoers, with bars and clubs popping up throughout the city alongside its stunning sandy beaches.

Ayia Napa is about an hour's drive or two hours by bus from Nicosia, the capital of the small island country. For visitors flying in, most international flights land in Larnaca Glafcos Clerides International Airport. From there, Ayia Napa is a 40-minute taxi ride or about 75 minutes by bus. Just don't forget to carry cash — buses don't accept cards.