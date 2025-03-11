The Underrated Lake Michigan Town Where A World-Class Golf Course And Uncrowded Beaches Collide

Along the northwestern shores of the state of Michigan, the waters of Lake Michigan border a forest-filled landscape dotted with idyllic towns just waiting to be discovered. One of those hidden gems is the small town of Arcadia, which is a little over two hours north of Grand Rapids and an hour southwest of Traverse City, a one-of-a-kind Midwest destination for beach-lovers. The shoreside community of Arcadia boasts rather quiet sandy beaches and unparalleled lake views, and it's also home to Arcadia Bluffs, a course ranked as one of America's top 100 public-access golf courses by Golfweek in 2022.

There's no doubt Arcadia is beautifully remote and removed from the congestion of Michigan's larger cities. In fact, it is just as close to the Canadian border as it is to the city of Detroit. This also means that getting to Arcadia can be difficult, but the journey pays off in natural beauty and the ability to explore Northern Michigan's parks and wildlife. Arriving in Arcadia you're greeted by a landscape chalked with tree-lined forests and, in the spring and summer, dotted with wildflowers. Year-round, there are paths and boardwalks that guide visitors to pristine (and often empty) beaches with unrivaled views overlooking the lake. This makes Arcadia ideal for nature lovers looking to explore everything that is "Pure Michigan."