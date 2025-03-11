The Underrated Lake Michigan Town Where A World-Class Golf Course And Uncrowded Beaches Collide
Along the northwestern shores of the state of Michigan, the waters of Lake Michigan border a forest-filled landscape dotted with idyllic towns just waiting to be discovered. One of those hidden gems is the small town of Arcadia, which is a little over two hours north of Grand Rapids and an hour southwest of Traverse City, a one-of-a-kind Midwest destination for beach-lovers. The shoreside community of Arcadia boasts rather quiet sandy beaches and unparalleled lake views, and it's also home to Arcadia Bluffs, a course ranked as one of America's top 100 public-access golf courses by Golfweek in 2022.
There's no doubt Arcadia is beautifully remote and removed from the congestion of Michigan's larger cities. In fact, it is just as close to the Canadian border as it is to the city of Detroit. This also means that getting to Arcadia can be difficult, but the journey pays off in natural beauty and the ability to explore Northern Michigan's parks and wildlife. Arriving in Arcadia you're greeted by a landscape chalked with tree-lined forests and, in the spring and summer, dotted with wildflowers. Year-round, there are paths and boardwalks that guide visitors to pristine (and often empty) beaches with unrivaled views overlooking the lake. This makes Arcadia ideal for nature lovers looking to explore everything that is "Pure Michigan."
Arcadia has small-town charm with an abundance of lake views
The village of Arcadia dates back to European settlements in the late 19th century, and it was primarily a lumber producing town in its early years. Despite over a century of development, the town remains small in size with a population of under 1,000 residents. Arcadia sits directly off of Michigan's MI-22 highway which heads north towards another lakeside destination known as the Caribbean of Michigan. In Arcadia, visitors can expect charming lake town vibes and an abundance of parks and beach overlooks to explore.
Arcadia Marsh Natural Preserve sits directly off MI-22 and is one of the last protected marsh areas around. The boardwalk trail through the marsh is a short scenic path that parallels a creek and makes for amazing opportunities for birding and spotting unique waterfowl. Pro tip: kids will love stopping at Arcadia House Ice Cream Shoppe just steps from the trailhead for a sweet treat. The coast is about a mile west of the preserve. Here, uncrowded beaches are a welcome sight for those looking for some peace and quiet while still enjoying cool water and sand between their toes. The natural beach area on Lake Michigan has crashing waves and miles of walkable shoreline. For the single best view in Arcadia, drive a few miles up the road to the Arcadia Overlook. Visitors can climb up to 120 steps to Inspiration Point at the peak of a wooden boardwalk to be rewarded with stunning 360-degree views of the lake that is home to Michigan's Stonehenge. Some past visitors have even been lucky enough to spot bald eagles from the overlook's highest point.
Arcadia's scenic golf course is right next to Lake Michigan
There's no doubt that golf courses also provide some stunning backdrops. However, even among scenic courses, Arcadia Bluffs stands out as one of the best settings for golf in America. Just a few miles south of the town, this is a 36-hole course that turns heads for its stunning Lake Michigan vistas paired with pristine golf course conditions. The course opened in 1999 and has been a sought-after golf destination for players in Michigan and beyond ever since.
The South Course is the newer of the two 18-hole tracks on the property, but it's the original Bluffs Course that is consistently ranked as one of the top golf courses in America and receives the majority of the accolades. Both courses exude lots of classic golf features, from dunes protecting the fairway to sod wall bunkers of varying depths. Plus, for some extra intrigue, the winds off the lake pose a challenge for each shot. Golfers should bring their best swing for the infamous 12th hole at the Bluffs Course, which sweeps inland off of the water and is a par four with multiple landing zones off the tee box. Finish your day on the course at the Arcadia Bluffs' Dining Room which overlooks the property. The Dining Room restaurant offers great sunset views across Lake Michigan and a menu featuring European inspired dishes, like Scottish salmon and chicken cordon bleu, as well as American classics like New York strip, Caesar salad, and walleye.