Pie Town Is A Legendary Destination Out West That's Even More Delicious Than It Sounds

It may not sound real, but rest assured, it is. Pie Town is a small, unassuming New Mexico village where you'll find the most authentic slice of Americana in the whole of the American Southwest. Home to less than 200 people, according to 2024 census data, Pie Town is a tiny desert community about 90 minutes from Socorro and a village dedicated to Pie, the dessert that gave the town its name.

Drawing motorists and hungry road trippers to its steps for almost 100 years, Pie Town is made up of a small cluster of buildings that serve up the most delicious desserts in the whole desert. What began as a single establishment called "Norman's Place" has become a kitsch and fun stop for those on that iconic road trip through the American Southwest. Pie Town is living proof that the smallest dot on the map might still be the stuff of legends, and the sweetest spot in the state.