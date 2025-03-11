Pie Town Is A Legendary Destination Out West That's Even More Delicious Than It Sounds
It may not sound real, but rest assured, it is. Pie Town is a small, unassuming New Mexico village where you'll find the most authentic slice of Americana in the whole of the American Southwest. Home to less than 200 people, according to 2024 census data, Pie Town is a tiny desert community about 90 minutes from Socorro and a village dedicated to Pie, the dessert that gave the town its name.
Drawing motorists and hungry road trippers to its steps for almost 100 years, Pie Town is made up of a small cluster of buildings that serve up the most delicious desserts in the whole desert. What began as a single establishment called "Norman's Place" has become a kitsch and fun stop for those on that iconic road trip through the American Southwest. Pie Town is living proof that the smallest dot on the map might still be the stuff of legends, and the sweetest spot in the state.
Pie Town, New Mexico's sweetest secret
Pie Town isn't too far from Albuquerque, just a 2.5-hour drive, some 160 miles away. You can easily make a detour here while riding the Turquoise Trail between Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Said to have the best pie in the state, Pie town's reputation has grown amongst the locals for over a century. This remote, small town can be found on Highway 60, with the nearest gas station being 22 miles towards Quemando or Datil. This small but mighty town in Catron County is a paradise for anyone with a sweet tooth, and totally worth the drive.
The first bakery to establish the iconic and historic tradition of pie-making in the town was Clyde Norman's Bakery in the 1920s. The pies started off as traditional apple pies, but today, you'll find pies of all flavors within the pit stop. A long time has passed since the roaring '20s and Pie Town, which responded to its residents' love of the treat, decided to take pie very seriously. The annual pie festival, which is held in the town every September, features a pie-eating contest, a baking contest, a pie run, and other games, as well as music, food, arts and crafts, and an excuse to get the townspeople together — and attract roving visitors from all over New Mexico.
A slice of Americana with a rich history
Perhaps the most important establishment in the area is the 1995-established pie emporium, the Pio-o-neer Homestead. Open Thursday through Monday, the Pie-O-Neer serves whole pies and slices, and comes in a huge array of flavors such as New Mexico apple with green chile and pine nuts, chocolate chess with red chile, and peach green chile! Pie-O-Neer also serves smaller 6-inch pies and tiny cupcake-sized ones. Of course, you can get a side of ice cream or whipped cream with your order. Another important Pie pit stop is The Gatherin' Place II, which offers lemon blueberry, strawberry rhubarb, tart cherry, and coconut buttermilk pies. Before leaving, don't forget to check out Pie Town Pies and Does & Bucks Mobile Coffee & Cafe, a mobile coffee truck that also has — you guessed it — its own homemade pie.
Pie Town, like much of New Mexico, was once home to Native American tribes, giving the village a historic legacy that began way before the village was famous for its sweet treats. The ruins of ancestral Puebloan communities have been found in Pie Town, which, with its wooden porches and dusty surroundings, resembles a classic Western town as seen in the movies. Though you won't find the same historical magnitude or legacy here as in other parts of New Mexico, such as the famed UNESCO heritage site of Taos, this rich history still makes Pie Town an important example of the American Southwestern past, and offers visitors a great way to experience local history on a small scale.