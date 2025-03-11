The Wildly Famous And Unusual Michigan Attraction That Was Named The State's Biggest Tourist Trap

If you're a person who is into kitschy things, you probably love American roadside stops and attractions like the Paul A. Johnson Pencil Sharpener Museum in Ohio, the giant dinosaur statues in California, or the World's Largest Fire Hydrant in South Carolina. A lot of them out there are tons of fun. You could pay a visit to Carhenge, a Nebraska recreation of the famous ancient monument Stonehenge, or the adorable and giant Lucy the Elephant in New Jersey. However, some of these are less impressive and are considered by many to be tourist traps.

One famous spot in Michigan has taken the title for the state's biggest tourist trap more than once, and that's the Mystery Spot in St. Ignace. According to the "story" of the Mystery Spot, 1950s surveyors discovered an area around 300 feet in diameter where their equipment started to do some odd things and they started to feel dizzy.

If you visit, you can walk through spaces that make it seem like gravity is all screwy, and see things like rubber balls seemingly rolling uphill. You may sit down in a chair and not be able to get out of it, take a tour, try a zipline, and even play mini-golf (which does seem odd if the gravity is off). Whether that's worth it to you or not comes down to your love of cheesy, silly things, and no one would blame you if you just adore them.