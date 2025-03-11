The Unexpected Reason It's Illegal To Bring Chewing Gum To The Iconic Asian Country Of Singapore
The tiny country of Singapore is small but mighty. It has famous locations like the impressively futuristic Gardens by the Bay, and the Marina Bay Sands hotel, whose infinity pool is the largest and one of the most luxurious in the world. But whether you're gawking at Changi Airport's gigantic indoor waterfall or enjoying the country's renowned street food, there is one thing you likely won't see: chewing gum. Though seemingly harmless, this product was banned in 1992. Laws have relaxed a bit since then, allowing you to chew gum if it has therapeutic purposes. But if you're caught selling gum or, worse, spitting your gum out in the street, you can face a hefty fine.
Why does this country have laws many people would consider excessive? It all goes back to Singapore's first Prime Minister, Lee Kuan Yew, who came into power when the country gained independence from Malaysia in 1965. At this time, the nation was a small port with little development and a struggling economy. Lee wanted to change this, and he thought that having a clean, orderly culture was the key to it all. When gum was banned, Lee was senior minister of Singapore and a member of the Singapore Parliament, so he still held a lot of power. Apparently, the issue arose after chewing gum damaged the metro's doors. His solution was to push for banning it completely.
Other unusual laws in Singapore
The gum ban may be Singapore's most famous law that much of the world deems weird, but there are more restrictions against practices common in many other countries. For instance, it's also illegal to spit in public, litter, and jaywalk. You can also face legal action if you're caught urinating outside of a toilet, graffitiing a public space, or expelling mucus. While Singapore's strictness may seem extreme, the city-state definitely boasts an impressive level of cleanliness. No matter where you are in the country, you likely won't see trash, and you never have to worry about sitting on gum when you ride the metro. Maybe America's dirtiest city could learn a thing or two from this small country.
Controversial as it may be, Lee's vision turned Singapore into a clean, modern country that we would venture to say is one of the coolest places to visit on the planet. It has numerous Michelin-star restaurants, amazing sustainability initiatives, and even beautiful hidden islands where you can glamp on white sand beaches. It also has a higher GDP per capita than the United States. Considering all this, not being able to chew gum may not be such a terrible loss when visiting this country.