The Unexpected Reason It's Illegal To Bring Chewing Gum To The Iconic Asian Country Of Singapore

The tiny country of Singapore is small but mighty. It has famous locations like the impressively futuristic Gardens by the Bay, and the Marina Bay Sands hotel, whose infinity pool is the largest and one of the most luxurious in the world. But whether you're gawking at Changi Airport's gigantic indoor waterfall or enjoying the country's renowned street food, there is one thing you likely won't see: chewing gum. Though seemingly harmless, this product was banned in 1992. Laws have relaxed a bit since then, allowing you to chew gum if it has therapeutic purposes. But if you're caught selling gum or, worse, spitting your gum out in the street, you can face a hefty fine.

Why does this country have laws many people would consider excessive? It all goes back to Singapore's first Prime Minister, Lee Kuan Yew, who came into power when the country gained independence from Malaysia in 1965. At this time, the nation was a small port with little development and a struggling economy. Lee wanted to change this, and he thought that having a clean, orderly culture was the key to it all. When gum was banned, Lee was senior minister of Singapore and a member of the Singapore Parliament, so he still held a lot of power. Apparently, the issue arose after chewing gum damaged the metro's doors. His solution was to push for banning it completely.