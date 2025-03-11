A Lakeside Florida City Just Outside Of Orlando Flaunts A Vibrant Walkable Downtown And Upscale Dining

Orlando is the star of Central Florida. But look past the rides, characters, and crowds, and you'll find five close beaches, the pristine Econlockhatchee River for exploring wetlands, and pretty little towns and lakes surrounding this tourist magnet. One such town is Winter Garden, so called because it was a citrus-growing region that produced fruit when more northern parts of the country were cold in winter. It's no wonder Winter Garden calls itself "A Charming Little City with a Juicy Past." Just 20 minutes west of Orlando, Winter Garden is home to more than 40,000 residents who enjoy a walkable downtown filled with shops and restaurants, plus cultural and historic attractions and recreational activities both on land and on Lake Apopka.

Get out on the lake in a kayak or stroll along its shores in Newton Park on the lookout for herons and egrets. The park has a playground and pier from where you can appreciate beautiful sunsets over the state's fourth-largest lake. The park is close to the Downtown Historic District, which is on the National Registry of Historic Places. Not only are there many things to keep you busy like browsing boutiques, eating a great meal, and, for the kids, cooling off in the splash pad, but you can enjoy it all while surrounded by the beautifully preserved architecture of decades past. Railroad tracks run through the center of the 10-acre district, a reminder of Winter Garden's early days when the extension of rail lines spurred its initial growth and development.