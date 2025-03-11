The Most Photographed Tree In The World Is A California Coastal Icon In The Golf Town Of Pebble Beach
On the coastline of Pebble Beach, California, stands a lone tree whose impressive silhouette set against the Monterey coast has made it an icon of the West Coast. This well-known American landmark is a lone Monterey Cypress tree, nicknamed the Lone Cypress, a Cupressus macrocarpa that looks majestically over the crashing bay below it. This breed of tree is believed to have been brought to California by a 5th-century Buddhist monk, though sources are unclear and cannot be confirmed.
Although the age of the tree is unknown, its ancient roots are almost palpable. Local lore passed down through generations says that the tree has watched over the seascape for over 250 years. SF Gate writes that records of the tree go back to 1846 but that it's estimated to have taken root in the cliffside in the 1750s. That would make this majestic natural landmark, upon its picturesque granite clifftop, older than the United States itself, a testament to the history of the ancient land it stands upon.
The Lone Cypress has endured the extremities of being exposed on a windy coastline and has survived arson attempts and heavy wind and rain. It even lost a limb to a Pacific storm in 2019. But thanks largely to its own resilience — as well as conservation efforts, including cable supports and fencing — this ancient icon of the Monterey coastline still stands. It's a highly popular tourist destination, with travel site Action Tour Guide claiming (unsubstantiated by any actual data) that it's the "most photographed tree in the world." You can see it along the scenic 17-Mile Drive to Pebble Beach, one of the most beautiful and worthwhile journeys in the whole state of California. There is no better way to enjoy California's scenic coast than by driving from Spanish Bay to Pebble Beach, stopping to gaze in awe at the Lone Cypress.
The Lone Cypress is among the best views of the California coastline
Countless visitors make the drive to the Lone Cypress to admire the steadfastness and ancient beauty of the Lone Cypress. If you stop to see the Lone Cypress during your drive, you'll notice the stone wall, which was added to protect the tree during the 1940s — ideally to stop tourists from climbing its limbs or writing on its bark. At the time of writing, car entry on the 17-Mile Drive requires a fee of $12, with the money being reinvested into local upkeep of the natural area. You can forgo the fee by bicycling the route; alternatively, you can have the fee deducted from your bill if you dine at a Pebble Beach restaurant.
The Monterey Cypress is more than just a cool-looking tree, though. It's native to just two places in the world — the coastline at Pebble Beach and Carmel Bay across the way — making this landmark an incredibly rare natural phenomenon.
The Pebble Beach Co. has used the image of the Lone Cypress as part of its brand since 1916, according to the Los Angeles Times. The owner of the town's now world-famous golf club claims to own the copyright of the image of this tree, which has made some visitors wary of taking photos of this icon. Nonetheless, this natural landmark has inspired some of the world's most famous photographers, including Edward Weston and Ansel Adams, and visitors continue to immortalize its image when visiting the area, making it one of the most photographed landmarks in Califonia.
Pebble Beach's unmatched coastline
There are plenty of other reasons to visit the Lone Cypress and Pebble Beach area aside from this historic landmark. From here you'll have nearby access to the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary and Bird Rock, where you'll be able to kayak, fish, and enjoy the beautiful wildlife. There are also plenty of amazing beaches and breathtaking coastal views and hikes through Del Monte Forest.
Asilomar State Beach in Monterey, Spanish Bay in Pacific Grove, and China Rock near Del Monte Forest are other standout natural sites along this incredible coastline. These beaches, some of California's best, make the 17-Mile Drive totally worth the ride, with the view of Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary on the Monterey Peninsula unmatched anywhere else in the state.
Besides nature-lovers, amateur and professional golf players flock to Pebble Beach, where the world-famous Pebble Beach Golf Links club is the No.1 golf course in the country. With lodging, dining, spas, and other types of recreation including golf, there's a reason this resort is internationally celebrated. Whether you're there to golf, spot the wildlife, or take a picture of one of the most photographed trees in the world, the trip to the Lone Cypress at Pebble Beach is one of the most amazing trips you can make in California.