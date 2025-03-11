The Most Photographed Tree In The World Is A California Coastal Icon In The Golf Town Of Pebble Beach

On the coastline of Pebble Beach, California, stands a lone tree whose impressive silhouette set against the Monterey coast has made it an icon of the West Coast. This well-known American landmark is a lone Monterey Cypress tree, nicknamed the Lone Cypress, a Cupressus macrocarpa that looks majestically over the crashing bay below it. This breed of tree is believed to have been brought to California by a 5th-century Buddhist monk, though sources are unclear and cannot be confirmed.

Although the age of the tree is unknown, its ancient roots are almost palpable. Local lore passed down through generations says that the tree has watched over the seascape for over 250 years. SF Gate writes that records of the tree go back to 1846 but that it's estimated to have taken root in the cliffside in the 1750s. That would make this majestic natural landmark, upon its picturesque granite clifftop, older than the United States itself, a testament to the history of the ancient land it stands upon.

The Lone Cypress has endured the extremities of being exposed on a windy coastline and has survived arson attempts and heavy wind and rain. It even lost a limb to a Pacific storm in 2019. But thanks largely to its own resilience — as well as conservation efforts, including cable supports and fencing — this ancient icon of the Monterey coastline still stands. It's a highly popular tourist destination, with travel site Action Tour Guide claiming (unsubstantiated by any actual data) that it's the "most photographed tree in the world." You can see it along the scenic 17-Mile Drive to Pebble Beach, one of the most beautiful and worthwhile journeys in the whole state of California. There is no better way to enjoy California's scenic coast than by driving from Spanish Bay to Pebble Beach, stopping to gaze in awe at the Lone Cypress.