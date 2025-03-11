One Of Europe's Most Affordable Destinations Is A Walkable City With Medieval Sights And Delicious Eats

When travelers think of Croatia, they likely think of two cities: Dubrovnik and Split. It's easy to see why. Both cities boast beautiful coasts, thriving tourism sectors, and some serious international renown (for better or worse, Dubrovnik is always going to be remembered for serving as one of the primary filming locations for "Game of Thrones"). However, while these cities, along with Croatia's fantastic beaches, deserve all the praise they get, they often cause the country's own capital to get overlooked. So, if Croatia is on your list of must-see European countries, then don't neglect Zagreb!

Croatia's capital also serves as its largest city, boasting a population of around 660,000 people. For tourists who know the struggle of trying to rent a car at an airport, walkable cities like Zagreb are an absolute blessing. Whether your main goal is to check out the city's medieval Gothic churches, visit its many incredible museums, chow down on classic Balkan dishes like ćevapi, or, let's be real, all of the above, you're in luck; Zagreb's size and countless pedestrian-friendly streets make it easy for tourists to explore on foot.

Travelers can also expect Zagreb to be more affordable compared to Croatian tourist hubs like Dubrovnik and other European capitals. For the budget-friendly backpackers, it's possible to find hostel dorms for around $15-25 a night. If you're traveling with the family or are simply not a hostel person, Zagreb has some highly-rated hotels that start around $50-65 a night. With that in mind, here's what this European capital can offer any starry-eyed adventurer.