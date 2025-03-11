One Of Europe's Most Affordable Destinations Is A Walkable City With Medieval Sights And Delicious Eats
When travelers think of Croatia, they likely think of two cities: Dubrovnik and Split. It's easy to see why. Both cities boast beautiful coasts, thriving tourism sectors, and some serious international renown (for better or worse, Dubrovnik is always going to be remembered for serving as one of the primary filming locations for "Game of Thrones"). However, while these cities, along with Croatia's fantastic beaches, deserve all the praise they get, they often cause the country's own capital to get overlooked. So, if Croatia is on your list of must-see European countries, then don't neglect Zagreb!
Croatia's capital also serves as its largest city, boasting a population of around 660,000 people. For tourists who know the struggle of trying to rent a car at an airport, walkable cities like Zagreb are an absolute blessing. Whether your main goal is to check out the city's medieval Gothic churches, visit its many incredible museums, chow down on classic Balkan dishes like ćevapi, or, let's be real, all of the above, you're in luck; Zagreb's size and countless pedestrian-friendly streets make it easy for tourists to explore on foot.
Travelers can also expect Zagreb to be more affordable compared to Croatian tourist hubs like Dubrovnik and other European capitals. For the budget-friendly backpackers, it's possible to find hostel dorms for around $15-25 a night. If you're traveling with the family or are simply not a hostel person, Zagreb has some highly-rated hotels that start around $50-65 a night. With that in mind, here's what this European capital can offer any starry-eyed adventurer.
Here are some places everyone should check out in Zagreb
Zagreb is chock full of beautiful churches with rich histories dating back to the Middle Ages. Saint Mark's Church and its famous checkered roof is arguably the most well-known and toured. It sits on St. Mark's Square, which is also home to the Croatian Parliament and a host of wonderful museums. You can make a day out of visiting the square for the Museum of Broken Relationships alone. You read that right. Zagreb is home to an award-winning museum dedicated to chronicling fiery breakup stories from across the globe. It's open every day and tickets are about $7.50. If you want to double down on the zany museum theme, then head over to the hilariously fantastic Museum of Hangovers, which is only a 15-minute walk from St. Mark's Square.
Now, let's discuss food. The Dolac Market is the country's most renowned farmer's market and is one of Zagreb's most must-see attractions. It's only a 7-minute walk from St. Mark's Square. The market's signature red umbrellas will give you a heap of Instagram-worthy photos, and its endless array of fresh cheeses, fruits, and pastries will help keep you sated as you trek around the city on foot. The Dolac Market is open every day and closes at 3:00 PM, except on Sundays it closes at 1:00 PM.
If you're someone who can't help but look for döner kebabs when traveling European cities, Zagreb is the place to be (even if Germany reigns as the kebab king of the world). You can knock out €7 wraps at one of Zagreb's many, many kebab joints. If you're eager to check out the city's nightlife, then these are the spots that'll have your back when you're starving at 2:00 AM.
Some things to consider when visiting Zagreb
Croatia's tourist season naturally tends to peak between June and August. Keep this in mind, even if you're only staying in Zagreb for a night and just using it as a launching point to bounce off to Dubrovnik or one of those blissful Croatian islands. During this time, even in Zagreb, lines will likely be longer, cafes more packed, and accommodations harder to come by. If you want to avoid that scorching summer heat and extra foot traffic, consider visiting Zagreb during the spring or autumn. If you don't mind the cold and want to see a more festive type of trip, then seriously consider traveling during December and January. The award-winning Christmas markets at Ban Jelačić Square will thrust a hot cup of mulled wine in your hand and allow you the chance to experience a different type of Zagreb.
Regardless of when you plan to travel to the Croatian capital, a great thing about the city is how connected it is to the European continent as a whole, making it a convenient choice to include as part of a broader European trip. Zagreb Airport has direct flights to most major European hubs. If you're fed up with flying, then there are trains that can take you to Zagreb from cities like Ljubljana, Budapest, and Munich (to name a few). Once you're in the Croatian capital, the country's affordable bus network can take you to hotspots like Split and Zadar. Just remember to enjoy the underrated gem that is Zagreb first!