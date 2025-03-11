An Unsung Tropical Town With Emerald Pools And Lively Markets Makes For A More Affordable Guatemalan Getaway
Under the heavy, humid air of the Central American tropics, Guatemala's verdant highland forests shelter a small town rarely traversed by tourists. Cobán, an understated settlement lined by lively markets and surrounded by sloping farms, is an ideal destination for visitors seeking an immersive Guatemalan experience. It's often overlooked as a mere waypoint on the journey to Semuc Champey, one of Central America's most famed destinations, but Cobán has enough appeal to stand on its own.
You won't have to contend with the same crowds and levels of gentrification that fringe the westerly Lago Atitlan, the 'world's most beautiful lake,' and you'll be able to explore national parks, café-hop in the coffee-growing heartlands, and browse colorful markets in peace. It's also very affordable, it's easy to find a private room for under 200 Guatemalan Quetzales a night, or $25 USD, and meals in top rated restaurants for less than Q50.
It's distance from the beaten track also makes it a little trickier to access than the country's headline attractions. Landing in on one of the 11 direct flights that connect the U.S. and Guatemala's eponymous capital city, you'll need to arrange a transfer or catch a bus up into the central highlands. Though budget-friendly buses regularly run between Guatemala City and Cobán, it's infinitely more comfortable to arrange to travel on a tourist shuttle bus or by private transfer.
Discover mystic caves, viridescent birds, and rare orchids on the outskirts of Cobán, Guatemala
Almost entirely engulfed by the lush forests that swathe the Guatemalan interior, Cobán is the perfect place to base while exploring the highland wilds. Take a tour from town to dip underneath the unassuming hills undulating through the country's central region. On a full-day trip out to the Rey Marcos Caves, a system descending some 3000 feet into the earth, you can tread between the stalactites and stalagmites held sacred by the Mayans for centuries. They believed that these caves served as an entryway into the spiritual world — walking the hanging bridges and rugged rock passages, it's easy to see how the dark and dramatic portal and its subterranean lagoons inspired legends.
Above ground, the birds you can spot around Cobán provoked myths of their own. Flitting through the cloud forests, Guatemala's national birds can be found in abundance in the nearby Quetzal Sanctuary. Wander the misted trails while keeping an eye out for the vivid red and green wings of the resplendent quetzales, and listen to their cacophonic song. The cloud forest also contains another dedicated sanctuary, Orquigonia Natural Reserve, which protects more than 450 species of wild orchids. The flower-strewn forest preserve is close to some of Cobán's best coffee plantations, where you can fuel up for more outdoor adventures and learn about the traditional techniques employed in the cultivation of your favorite caffeinated cups.
Find hidden falls, explore a national park, and browse handicraft markets in Cobán, Guatemala
Sitting just on the edge of town, Las Victorias National Park bleeds into the edges of Cobán. Encompassing 200 acres of verdant hills and soaring sweetgums, the park is crisscrossed by clearly marked trails. Rarely disturbed by the crowds that gather at parks like those enclosing the best ruins in all of Central America — giant, awe-inspiring temples and pyramids in a lush jungle, the wildlife in Las Victorias has been given the peace to thrive. Take a trip with a seasoned spotter to spy armadillos, crocodiles, and turtles living in the forests and lagoon. Alternatively, simply keep an eye on the canopy — technicolor birds and leaping monkeys regularly rustle the leaves overhead.
If the ever-present vapor that clings to the cloud forests isn't quiet refreshing enough, make your way to Chilasco Waterfall, cascading from 200 feet high, which can be visited on a tour from Cobán. Pack your swimsuit and take to the trail, watching out for floating butterflies on your way. The natural pool that forms at the base is the perfect place to cool off after a trek through the tropics.
Back in civilization, you can browse for meticulously crafted wares in Cobán's local markets. Patronize the artists touting colorful woven textiles in the Artisan Market or mingle with the locals perusing produce in Mercado de Cobán.