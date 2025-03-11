An Unsung Tropical Town With Emerald Pools And Lively Markets Makes For A More Affordable Guatemalan Getaway

Under the heavy, humid air of the Central American tropics, Guatemala's verdant highland forests shelter a small town rarely traversed by tourists. Cobán, an understated settlement lined by lively markets and surrounded by sloping farms, is an ideal destination for visitors seeking an immersive Guatemalan experience. It's often overlooked as a mere waypoint on the journey to Semuc Champey, one of Central America's most famed destinations, but Cobán has enough appeal to stand on its own.

You won't have to contend with the same crowds and levels of gentrification that fringe the westerly Lago Atitlan, the 'world's most beautiful lake,' and you'll be able to explore national parks, café-hop in the coffee-growing heartlands, and browse colorful markets in peace. It's also very affordable, it's easy to find a private room for under 200 Guatemalan Quetzales a night, or $25 USD, and meals in top rated restaurants for less than Q50.

It's distance from the beaten track also makes it a little trickier to access than the country's headline attractions. Landing in on one of the 11 direct flights that connect the U.S. and Guatemala's eponymous capital city, you'll need to arrange a transfer or catch a bus up into the central highlands. Though budget-friendly buses regularly run between Guatemala City and Cobán, it's infinitely more comfortable to arrange to travel on a tourist shuttle bus or by private transfer.