Tucked Away In Oregon's Mountains Is A Dazzling Lake That's A Total Outdoor Recreation Paradise

Lost Lake isn't just a feast for the eyes — it's also one of Oregon's great destinations for outdoor adventure. The soothing, clear water of this lake is great for kayaking, paddleboarding, and rowing while taking in the unbeatable view and reflection of Mount Hood. Don't worry about bringing your own water sports gear, as there are rentals easily available. Lost Lake Resort has kayaks, paddleboards, pedal boats, and even rowing boats available to rent allowing you to hop on the lake easily. Just make sure to show up early during the summer months, as they tend to sell out quickly with everyone hoping to escape the heat. Rentals are not available year-round, though, as the resort closes for the winter.

One other option to enjoy the beauty and calmness of this lake is fishing. The best time of day for fishing in Lost Lake is early in the morning or late in the afternoon. Rainbow trout, Kokanee salmon, and brown trout are in good supply and are easy to find. Don't worry if you're just starting out. Though the lake supports some native trout species, it's also stocked regularly, giving beginners a good chance at catching something during their first fishing experience, especially during the spring. Be sure to bring your own fishing gear on vacation — the resort store sells fishing tackle and day-use fishing licenses, but you can't rent gear there. Gorge Fly Shop in Hood River carries fly-fishing equipment if you need it.

If you're looking to take a dip in the lake, be prepared for cool water year-round, even during the summer months, as the mountain-sourced water isn't affected by the heat.