Tucked Away In Oregon's Mountains Is A Dazzling Lake That's A Total Outdoor Recreation Paradise
There's something magical about escaping to the mountains — a place where tall trees replace the polluted urban landscapes, crisp alpine air fills your lungs, and the only surrounding noises are the rustle of leaves or the gentle and relaxing ripple of water against the shore. For anyone seeking a peaceful retreat into nature, Oregon is home to many underrated destinations for a quiet vacation, including the captivating Lost Lake.
Hidden deep in Mount Hood National Forest, Lost Lake is the kind of destination that feels like a secret gem. It takes visitors to clear waters, shows them an unforgettable view of Mount Hood's snowy peak, and features endless outdoor activities. While many travelers tend to visit Oregon's more popular lakes and trails such as Oregon's most breathtaking hot springs, Lost Lake is an underrated paradise with so much natural, untouched beauty. From enjoying water sports on the calm waters of the lake to hiking through the woods, from trout fishing for the catch of the day to stargazing and camping under the incredible skies, this destination has something for every traveler. Lost Lake is the ultimate outdoor recreation haven.
Exploring Lost Lake's waters
Lost Lake isn't just a feast for the eyes — it's also one of Oregon's great destinations for outdoor adventure. The soothing, clear water of this lake is great for kayaking, paddleboarding, and rowing while taking in the unbeatable view and reflection of Mount Hood. Don't worry about bringing your own water sports gear, as there are rentals easily available. Lost Lake Resort has kayaks, paddleboards, pedal boats, and even rowing boats available to rent allowing you to hop on the lake easily. Just make sure to show up early during the summer months, as they tend to sell out quickly with everyone hoping to escape the heat. Rentals are not available year-round, though, as the resort closes for the winter.
One other option to enjoy the beauty and calmness of this lake is fishing. The best time of day for fishing in Lost Lake is early in the morning or late in the afternoon. Rainbow trout, Kokanee salmon, and brown trout are in good supply and are easy to find. Don't worry if you're just starting out. Though the lake supports some native trout species, it's also stocked regularly, giving beginners a good chance at catching something during their first fishing experience, especially during the spring. Be sure to bring your own fishing gear on vacation — the resort store sells fishing tackle and day-use fishing licenses, but you can't rent gear there. Gorge Fly Shop in Hood River carries fly-fishing equipment if you need it.
If you're looking to take a dip in the lake, be prepared for cool water year-round, even during the summer months, as the mountain-sourced water isn't affected by the heat.
Discovering the hiking trails around Lost Lake
For travelers who have a knack for exploring destinations on foot, there are many beautiful hiking trails around Lost Lake available to enjoy the surrounding nature. One of the easier family-friendly hikes is the Lost Lake Loop Trail, which encompasses the lake and comes with stunning views of Mount Hood. This route is around 2.8 miles from start to finish. On this trail, it is possible to encounter wildlife such grizzly bears, black bears, and bison. Exercise caution in bear country, and remember: The National Park Service warns to never get close to animals when taking photos.
One other interesting hike is Huckleberry Mountain Trail #617. This out-and-back route is 4.2 miles round-trip, crosses Jones Creek, and gives you a great view of Lost Lake early on. Huckleberry-picking season comes in the late summer, when the trails are filled with sweet, juicy berries ripe for picking.
Camping under the stars: The ultimate Lost Lake experience
Imagine falling asleep to the soothing sounds of nature or waking up to a magical mist rising over the lake. Lost Lake offers these opportunities and so much more when camping under the clear blue skies. With around 148 campsites as well as tent campers, RV campgrounds, and even cozy cabins with a lake view, there are endless opportunities to enjoy the unique Lost Lake camping experience with breathtaking sunrise views. However, it is best to book in advance, as campsites can sell out months in advance, especially if you're planning on visiting during the peak season from June to September. While walk-in sites are available, they still tend to fill up quickly on the weekends, so make sure to arrive early.
For the best camping experience, avoid the winter. If you'd like to stay away from the summer crowds, camping in the fall will be ideal and offer a bonus treat of spectacular fall colors and foliage. Just remember to pack insect repellent like OFF! Botanicals Insect Repellent Lotion during the summer months as well as bringing layering options, as the temperatures can drop significantly at night, even in August.
How to get to Lost Lake
Lost Lake isn't exactly easy to get to, but that's just part of the charm and experience. To make your journey smooth and stress-free, keep in mind that the nearest airport, Portland International Airport is around 85 miles away — you're better off driving if you live even a few hours away. Otherwise, the lake is only 27 miles from Hood River, which makes it a short road trip from the city.
Once you get to the lake, there's a $15 day-use fee for each vehicle, and overnight camping costs will vary depending on location and type of site. Check the Lost Lake Resort and Campground website for specific pricing. So if you're craving a break from your routine, this is a chance to uncover Oregon's untamed beauty by putting Lost Lake on your list of adventures.