Situated Between Orlando And Daytona Beach Is One Of Florida's Most Underrated And Walkable Cities
Looking to visit the Sunshine State but want to avoid Orlando's crowded streets? Then the charming city of DeLand is the perfect pick for you. Located just 45 minutes north of Orlando and 35 minutes from Daytona Beach, DeLand offers visitors a vast array of shops, museums, and many more outdoor recreation activities to enjoy. The best part? Almost everything here is a short walking distance away, with no cars needed to enjoy this fun Florida getaway.
Known as "The Athens of Florida," DeLand sits in Volusia County, which is also home to the world's psychic capital of Cassadaga. The city was founded by Henry Addison DeLand as a town celebrating culture, art, and education, similar to Athens, Greece. Nowadays, the city still maintains a rich historical heritage. Its award-winning walkable downtown and main street take center stage, though, offering visitors many unique art experiences — like the African American Museum of the Arts featuring the works of many African-American artists — and many cafes, bakeries, and locally owned vintage shops to explore. DeLand really has something to offer anyone (like manatee sightings perfect for animal lovers) despite remaining an ulmost-under-the-radar destination.
What to see and do when walking around DeLand
Unlike Orlando, one of America's least walkable destinations, DeLand's downtown is filled with vast recreation opportunities easily reached by walking. There's even a Walking Tour guiding you through some of the city's major landmarks, like the Athens Theater. This jewel of the classic American theaters is a must-visit, along with Florida's spectacular yet underrated Stetson Mansion and Stetson University, which dates back to 1883. The tour takes about one to two hours to complete, and fees start at around $15 per person.
For art and museum lovers, Artworks DeLand offers several exhibits and workshops, as does The Hand Art Center, which can be found on Stetson University's campus. The DeLand House Museum, located inside one of the oldest buildings in the city, also offers visitors several art and history exhibitions, educational tours and walks, and other events. Another great artsy stop is the Deland Wings, a simple yet lovely mural located behind DeLand's South of N.Y. Market. The mural has become a popular landmark as well as a favorite "insta" photo spot.
Other events n DeLand's downtown main street include the Historic Mural Walk and the DeLand Sculpture Walk. These tours will take you around the city for an unmatched historical and cultural experience. Finally, the CoolCraft Beverage Trail will take you on a journey across the many breweries, coffee shops, pubs, and other watering holes throughout DeLand and Volusia County for a one-of-a-kind beverage experience.
Where to eat and sleep while visiting DeLand
When walking along DeLand's main street, you will never run out of dining options or places to enjoy its lively nightlife, like the Cafe DaVinci. The café offers live music shows and refreshing drinks every night of the week from 4 pm until 2 am. Issues Lounge also hosts live shows with fun karaoke available to customers as well.
Eateries in downtown DeLand include Bake Chop, offering organic and humanely-raised cattle meat for meat lovers. Santorini Greek Cuisine — a family-owned restaurant — offers a vast Greek menu, with customers on TripAdvisor rating it as a "phenomenal" place to dine out. Those with a sweet tooth might want to pay a visit to Pat & Toni's Sweet Things and indulge in the many truffles, chocolates, and baked treats on its menu. The South of N.Y. Market is another great spot to enjoy some drinks, especially after a shopping spree.
As for accommodations, DeLand offers simple and budget-friendly options such as the At Home Express Tangerine Inn located four miles away from Stetson University. Prices start as low as $100 per night at the time of writing just as with the DeLand Motel. As for more luxurious accommodations, the Hampton Inn & Suites DeLand — one of the top-rated hotels on TripAdvisor — costs around $195 per night. Another option also well-rated by travelers is the Historic Artisan Downtown Hotel, boasting an elegant colonial design that is sure to captivate its many guests.
The many outdoor and nature adventures to enjoy in DeLand
Since DeLand is located near a fresh water reservoir and several natural ecosystems, it also offers visitors many outdoor adventures to enjoy. A visit to the St. Johns River, on the city's west end, will grant you the opportunity to sight manatees along with alligators and many different bird species. The Hontoon Island State Park on the St. Johns River (accessible only by boat) is another great place for partaking in activities like kayaking, hiking, cycling, fishing, and much more. You can also take a leisurely cruise along the rivers' scenic waters with Blue Spring Adventures, located in nearby Orange City, three and a half miles away.
DeLand also sits close to several beautiful beaches, like the Canaveral National Seashore. Canaveral is surrounded by a pristine nature, as the area's estuaries remain underdeveloped. As a plus, the shore goes all the way towards the Kennedy Space Center, and it is located just 47 minutes away from DeLand.
Finally, the Reptile Discovery Center, just outside of the city, will provide animal lovers with very interesting exhibits featuring live tortoises, lizards, alligators, and snakes. The animals can be spotted while hiking through the center's outdoor trails or in their inside enclosures. The center opens year-round (except from August to October) from 10 am to 4:30 pm Thursdays through Fridays, and on Sundays from 10 am to 1 pm.