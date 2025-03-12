Situated Between Orlando And Daytona Beach Is One Of Florida's Most Underrated And Walkable Cities

Unlike Orlando, one of America's least walkable destinations, DeLand's downtown is filled with vast recreation opportunities easily reached by walking. There's even a Walking Tour guiding you through some of the city's major landmarks, like the Athens Theater. This jewel of the classic American theaters is a must-visit, along with Florida's spectacular yet underrated Stetson Mansion and Stetson University, which dates back to 1883. The tour takes about one to two hours to complete, and fees start at around $15 per person.

For art and museum lovers, Artworks DeLand offers several exhibits and workshops, as does The Hand Art Center, which can be found on Stetson University's campus. The DeLand House Museum, located inside one of the oldest buildings in the city, also offers visitors several art and history exhibitions, educational tours and walks, and other events. Another great artsy stop is the Deland Wings, a simple yet lovely mural located behind DeLand's South of N.Y. Market. The mural has become a popular landmark as well as a favorite "insta" photo spot.

Other events n DeLand's downtown main street include the Historic Mural Walk and the DeLand Sculpture Walk. These tours will take you around the city for an unmatched historical and cultural experience. Finally, the CoolCraft Beverage Trail will take you on a journey across the many breweries, coffee shops, pubs, and other watering holes throughout DeLand and Volusia County for a one-of-a-kind beverage experience.