The Only Beachfront Hotel In Monterey Highlights The Area's Beauty And Bounty

One of America's most stunning and storied road trips is California's Highway 1. A popular stop on this legendary route is Monterey, located along the Central Coast. This historic and charming city has one of the best aquariums in the U.S., and its location right along the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary means you can see all kinds of marine wildlife from its breathtaking beaches or out on a boat. Anyone who comes here is almost certainly going to fall in love with the area's natural beauty and want to stay awhile, and there are few better places to stay in the city than the Monterey Beach Hotel.

The aptly named hotel is the only one in Monterey that has direct beach access. The hotel was first built in 1967, and in 2024, it underwent a rebrand and complete renovation that focused on creating a comfortable, luxurious space that highlighted the local area across all amenities, from design to dining.

The four-story hotel has 192 rooms, including several ocean view rooms. In some of the rooms, you could even hear the waves crashing, helping to lull you to sleep at night. These also include binoculars for guests to use during their stay; there is a lot of wildlife out in Monterey Bay that you can spot from the room, including gray whales, dolphins, sea lions, harbor seals, and more. The garden side rooms don't get the ocean views (or the sound of the waves), but they are about $100 cheaper. All the rooms come equipped with bath products by the luxury brand D.S. & Durga, featuring the "Big Sur After Rain" scent.