Michigan's 'Small Town Feel With Big City Amenities' Is A Charming Artsy Hub With A Youthful Downtown

In Michigan, travelers willing to explore off-the-beaten-path locations can find everything from natural beauty and museums on the secret Beaver Island to the vineyard along the one-of-a-kind and luxurious Mt. Tabor Wine Trail. In between these destinations, in the middle of the Mitten State, there's another charming community perfect for a visit: Mount Pleasant. Described by Meet Mount Pleasant as having a "small town feel with big city amenities," this Michigan gem is home to a population of about 21,000, which swells to around 54,000 when Central Michigan University (CMU) students arrive on campus in the fall.

While these students contribute to Mount Pleasant's youthful and vibrant nature, you don't have to be part of the college crowd to enjoy the area. Here, local adventures range from catching a game at Kelly/Shorts Stadium and ending the night with blackjack at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort to exploring art galleries, visiting the Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum, and strolling through Deerfield Nature Park. These attractions merely scratch the surface of what Mount Pleasant has to offer, promising active explorers a deep well of activities to try in this unique city.

Before you see Mount Pleasant for yourself, consider which season is best for your visit. This Midwestern destination typically starts experiencing below-freezing temperatures in November, which can last into March and April. So, if you visit during this time, make sure to pack warm winter clothes (for this you can refer to Rick Steves' tip for packing light in winter). Travelers looking to dodge the college crowds will have the best luck visiting Mount Pleasant between mid-December and mid-January or from late May until the end of August. While students are away for summer vacation, Mount Pleasant makes good on its name with warm weather that is perfect for enjoying local farmers markets, festivals, and fairs.