Situated Between Carlsbad And San Diego Is A Vibrant California Beach City With Seaside Views And Charm
When you're California dreaming, you might set your sights on Los Angeles. But why not North County, San Diego? Especially considering that this dazzling region is home to Encinitas, one of the Golden State's underrated beach towns that offer a beautiful escape from the crowds. Situated between the cities of Carlsbad and San Diego, this seaside retreat features marvelous ocean vistas and a charming palm tree-lined downtown. Encinitas has been a prime location for beachgoers and surfers for decades. This is because the city has a number of beaches where one can savor the sunshine, admire the scenery, and — in true California fashion — chill out.
One of the best spots to relax in Encinitas is Moonlight State Beach, which provides the ultimate day on the shore. This is thanks to the lifeguards that are on duty year-round and amenities like volleyball courts and equipment rentals. Likewise, there's an onsite eatery, Beach Wolf, serving items like poke tacos, braised beef barbacoa, and other distinct dishes. A little over a mile away is Swami's Beach, known for having one of the most underrated tide pools in San Diego. If you're interested in catching waves, this is one of the premier places to surf in Encinitas.
Conveniently, Moonlight State Beach and Swami's Beach are within walking distance of Downtown Encinitas, located on Highway 101. From either, you can easily access incredible food (including the highly-rated The Taco Stand), local gift shops such as Coast Highway Trading, and the historic La Paloma Theatre. Nevertheless, nature is what truly lures visitors to Encinitas.
Marvel at the natural beauty found in Encinitas, California
Pack your favorite bathing suit and something like this cotton oversized beach towel; these items are essential for your beach days in Encinitas. However, for those who prefer to stay out of the water and sand-free, there are various viewpoints around town. Take, for instance, the J Street Viewpoint, which is located just a few blocks away from Downtown Encinitas. Here, you'll find picnic tables for visitors to unwind and take in the view of the Pacific Ocean. It also makes for a great spot to watch the sunset.
Furthermore, Encinitas is an excellent destination for nature lovers. In addition to beaches, there's the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden. It includes the Dickinson Family Education Conservatory, a massive greenhouse, and everything from a rainforest to a Mexican Garden. All told, there are 29 different gardens to explore. "The smells are incredible — one moment you're in a tropical jungle, the next in a peaceful desert," wrote an individual on Google. If you have little ones, bring them along because there's a tree house and more for them to enjoy. At the time of this writing the San Diego Botanic Garden is open every day, except Tuesday. Tickets can be purchased online.
Another destination in Encinitas where you can seek refuge in nature is the Self-Realization Fellowship Meditation Gardens. Perched above the ocean, this spot is ranked as the top attraction in Encinitas on Tripadvisor. Here, you'll find trails, endless greenery, and scenic views for days. There is also no admission fee. The Self-Realization Fellowship Meditation Gardens are open Tuesday to Sunday.
How to plan your coastal getaway to Encinitas
Slow down and have the laid-back California beach vacation that you deserve in Encinitas. No matter the time of the year, you can expect near-perfect mild weather and sunshine. Summer is Encinitas' peak season. To bypass the crowds, visit during the fall when the weather is still sunny and warm. If you're a surfer, your best bet would be winter because this is when surf spots, like Swami's Beach, have their largest waves. While in town, make sure to check out Grandview Beach and Cardiff State Beach as well. Both draw in surfers but the latter is especially ideal for sunbathers and swimmers.
Note that the closest major airport, San Diego International Airport (SAN), is less than a 40-minute drive away from Encinitas. If you decide to get a rental car, parking is conveniently available at most beaches. There's also plenty of street parking in Downtown Encinitas. If you're located in Southern California or the Central Coast, you could get to Encinitas by taking Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner to Solana Beach. The station in Solana Beach is only 20 minutes away from Encinitas by public transportation (namely, the Coaster Commuter Rail).
When it comes to lodging, there are San Diego hotels for every budget. If you're looking to splurge, Alila Marea Beach Resort on South Ponto Beach is a four-star destination with ocean views and elevated eateries, among other amenities. Typically, a night here can cost well over $500. On the other hand, Brisa Pacific Hotel is a two-star establishment. Among its perks are a complimentary breakfast and proximity to the shore. You can find stays here for less than $150 a night.