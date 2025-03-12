Situated Between Carlsbad And San Diego Is A Vibrant California Beach City With Seaside Views And Charm

When you're California dreaming, you might set your sights on Los Angeles. But why not North County, San Diego? Especially considering that this dazzling region is home to Encinitas, one of the Golden State's underrated beach towns that offer a beautiful escape from the crowds. Situated between the cities of Carlsbad and San Diego, this seaside retreat features marvelous ocean vistas and a charming palm tree-lined downtown. Encinitas has been a prime location for beachgoers and surfers for decades. This is because the city has a number of beaches where one can savor the sunshine, admire the scenery, and — in true California fashion — chill out.

One of the best spots to relax in Encinitas is Moonlight State Beach, which provides the ultimate day on the shore. This is thanks to the lifeguards that are on duty year-round and amenities like volleyball courts and equipment rentals. Likewise, there's an onsite eatery, Beach Wolf, serving items like poke tacos, braised beef barbacoa, and other distinct dishes. A little over a mile away is Swami's Beach, known for having one of the most underrated tide pools in San Diego. If you're interested in catching waves, this is one of the premier places to surf in Encinitas.

Conveniently, Moonlight State Beach and Swami's Beach are within walking distance of Downtown Encinitas, located on Highway 101. From either, you can easily access incredible food (including the highly-rated The Taco Stand), local gift shops such as Coast Highway Trading, and the historic La Paloma Theatre. Nevertheless, nature is what truly lures visitors to Encinitas.