A Locally Loved Aruba Beach Is A Tranquil Secret From Tourists With Lush Mangrove Forest Scenery

As far as tropical destinations go, Aruba is one of the most popular and gorgeous options in the entire Caribbean. Although Aruba is a relatively small island (roughly 20 miles long and 6 miles wide), it's jam-packed with white-sand beaches, lovely small towns, and plenty of modern infrastructure. Because it's such a popular tourist destination, you'd assume all of its beaches would be crowded. But thankfully, that's not the case with Mangel Halto Beach on the island's western side.

Tucked at the base of the town of Pos Chiquito, Mangel Halto looks pretty small on the map. It's also encircled by a dense mangrove forest, so it's not as open and inviting as something like Eagle Beach, which is consistently ranked as one of the world's best. However, the trees and the surrounding waters are what make Mangel Halto such a (literal) hidden gem. In fact, it's one of the few beaches on Aruba that draws more locals than visitors.

But what really makes Mangel Halto such an inviting beach is its snorkeling and diving opportunities. In fact, a local diving company uses the beach for training and exploration. So, let's suit up and see why Mangel Halto is a must-visit when planning the perfect trip to Aruba.