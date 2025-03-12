A Locally Loved Aruba Beach Is A Tranquil Secret From Tourists With Lush Mangrove Forest Scenery
As far as tropical destinations go, Aruba is one of the most popular and gorgeous options in the entire Caribbean. Although Aruba is a relatively small island (roughly 20 miles long and 6 miles wide), it's jam-packed with white-sand beaches, lovely small towns, and plenty of modern infrastructure. Because it's such a popular tourist destination, you'd assume all of its beaches would be crowded. But thankfully, that's not the case with Mangel Halto Beach on the island's western side.
Tucked at the base of the town of Pos Chiquito, Mangel Halto looks pretty small on the map. It's also encircled by a dense mangrove forest, so it's not as open and inviting as something like Eagle Beach, which is consistently ranked as one of the world's best. However, the trees and the surrounding waters are what make Mangel Halto such a (literal) hidden gem. In fact, it's one of the few beaches on Aruba that draws more locals than visitors.
But what really makes Mangel Halto such an inviting beach is its snorkeling and diving opportunities. In fact, a local diving company uses the beach for training and exploration. So, let's suit up and see why Mangel Halto is a must-visit when planning the perfect trip to Aruba.
What to expect at Mangel Halto Beach on Aruba
Once you reach Mangel Halto, you'll see how small it is. The sand is not quite as pristine or soft as other Aruba beaches, thanks to the mixture of sand, dirt, and grass on the ground. Mangroves are on either side, but you can walk through the forest on the left (facing the water). In fact, if you want a unique way to get into the water, hiking through the mangroves is an excellent option that adds some exotic adventure to the occasion. Otherwise, there are stairs leading to the water, or you can wade in from the sand.
There is a scattering of wooden huts throughout the beach, offering shelter and shade to escape the sun. These are free for visitors, so when the beach is crowded, they'll be in short supply. They also don't have any chairs available, so if you plan to stay a while, you should bring your own.
The water here is much rockier than other beaches, so water shoes are highly recommended. The water stays shallow for a while, then drops off as you go farther into the ocean. It's at this point you want to use your snorkeling gear. There's a gorgeous reef full of local fish directly in front of the beach (according to Google Maps). However, to the right, there's a sunken ship. This ship was placed in the water in 2010 by the JADS Dive Center (located in Oranjestad) to act as a second reef for fish and other sea life.
Planning your trip to Mangel Halto Beach
To get to Aruba, you'll have to fly into the Queen Beatrix International Airport. The best way to get around is by renting a car, and the drive to Mangel Halto is just about 11 minutes (according to Google Maps). There's limited parking onsite, so you'll have to find street parking nearby and walk to the beach. While you should bring supplies (including snacks and water), there is a bar and grill next to the beach. The Mangel Halto Bar has some food and drinks and is within walking distance of the water. Alternatively, you can go into town and find trucks and takeaway spots like Sea View or Kabayan. If you're looking for a more traditional dining experience, you can drive up to Marina Pirata Restaurant, which sits on the water.
When planning your stay on Aruba, you can check out the best resorts for families, according to travelers. If you want to be as close to Mangel Halto as possible, you can book a room at The Core of Aruba, which is literally at the entrance to the beach. The Core offers small studios and bedrooms to give you a more authentic Aruba vacation.
While you can explore Mangel Halto by yourself, it may be best to book a diving trip so you can learn how to snorkel more effectively and see more of the shipwreck and the surrounding area. JADS is the premier diving company on the island, and you can explore multiple ship and plane wrecks surrounding the island.