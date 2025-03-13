One Of The Most Breathtaking And Underrated Places In America Is A Minnesota City For Endless Recreation
With over 11,000 lakes dotting the landscape, Minnesota is a natural wonder. Nowhere is this truer than Ely — a quiet town near the remote wilderness of Boundary Waters, less than 20 miles from the Canadian border. It's not uncommon for temperatures to dip below zero degrees Fahrenheit during the dead of winter, but the summer months are alive with recreational opportunities like hiking, biking, and canoeing. Even the winter can be busy with travelers, as many of the hiking trails are repurposed for cross-country skiing. And because the landscape was carved by glaciers, there's a shocking variety of geology around Ely, giving you a chance to witness calm ponds, rocky hillsides, and surging waterfalls.
While the main reason visitors flock to Ely is its picturesque landscape, the town is also home to unique attractions like the Brandenburg Gallery and the Ely Arts and Heritage Center. Sheridan Street is one of the main arteries through town, and along this road, you'll find an eclectic assortment of eateries, specialty shops, and accommodations. It's easy to see why Ely has been a local favorite for years and adventurers should consider planning a trip here for their next big excursion.
Outdoor adventures near Ely
Norberg Lake Loop is a quintessential Minnesotan hike, taking you to multiple bodies of water as you wind through a dense forest. It's gorgeous year-round, and since it's groomed for classic cross-country skiing in the winter, it's a peaceful spot to unwind if you catch it during a snowfall. The trail is located inside Bear Head Lake State Park, which also features a swimming beach, fishing pier, cabins, and a campground.
While Minnesota is known for its lakes, Ely is also a good spot to see waterfalls. The Kawishiwi Falls Trail is a relatively easy hike that most visitors should be able to handle. It's less than 1 mile long yet culminates with dramatic views of a cascading waterfall hidden between Fall and Garden lakes.
To get out on the water, check out Packsack Canoe Trips. Located on the southwestern tip of Fall Lake, it offers both canoe and boat rentals. You can pay to have your gear transported to various lakes and rivers in the area, or you can take advantage of its proximity to Fall Lake and get onto the water without any additional fees. Canoe Country Outfitters is another option. Located in downtown Ely, they'll provide you with all the gear and food needed for a multi-day trip through the Boundary Waters. Looking for more adventures? Head even further north to the underrated Voyageurs National Park with pristine water views.
Relax with downtown Ely's cozy vibes
Fueling up for your next adventure in Ely is easy. Head downtown, and you'll find a bunch of quaint restaurants serving up hearty dishes of all different flavors. The downtown isn't quite as hip as the Minnesota town of Duluth on Lake Superior's shores, but it's a cozy spot to relax when you're not deep in the wilderness.
Britton's Café is the best-rated restaurant in Ely on Tripadvisor, serving an assortment of breakfast food in a warm, cabin-inspired dining hall. Portion sizes are pretty generous, so you won't have to worry about walking away hungry. Insula is another local favorite, with a unique industrial ambiance and a menu loaded with locally sourced American fusion dishes.
Downtown is where you'll find most of Ely's best accommodations. If you're looking to stretch your dollar, Adventure Inn is affordable — though it's incredibly modest. Travelers have given it high marks, so give it a look if you only need the basics. If elegance is what you're after, head north of downtown to the Grand Ely Lodge Resort. Perched atop a cliff overlooking Shagawa Lake, you'll get incredible views and an on-site restaurant, bar, and heated indoor swimming pool.