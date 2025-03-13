One Of The Most Breathtaking And Underrated Places In America Is A Minnesota City For Endless Recreation

Norberg Lake Loop is a quintessential Minnesotan hike, taking you to multiple bodies of water as you wind through a dense forest. It's gorgeous year-round, and since it's groomed for classic cross-country skiing in the winter, it's a peaceful spot to unwind if you catch it during a snowfall. The trail is located inside Bear Head Lake State Park, which also features a swimming beach, fishing pier, cabins, and a campground.

While Minnesota is known for its lakes, Ely is also a good spot to see waterfalls. The Kawishiwi Falls Trail is a relatively easy hike that most visitors should be able to handle. It's less than 1 mile long yet culminates with dramatic views of a cascading waterfall hidden between Fall and Garden lakes.

To get out on the water, check out Packsack Canoe Trips. Located on the southwestern tip of Fall Lake, it offers both canoe and boat rentals. You can pay to have your gear transported to various lakes and rivers in the area, or you can take advantage of its proximity to Fall Lake and get onto the water without any additional fees. Canoe Country Outfitters is another option. Located in downtown Ely, they'll provide you with all the gear and food needed for a multi-day trip through the Boundary Waters. Looking for more adventures? Head even further north to the underrated Voyageurs National Park with pristine water views.