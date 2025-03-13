A Serene Surf Destination On Mexico's Coastline Offers Adrenaline-Pumping Waves And Unspoiled Views

Though the small settlement of La Ticla might not have caught the attention of the tourist crowds, it's been well known amongst keen surfers for years. Active adventurers on the Michocán coast rely on the consistent swells found off La Ticla's shore, paddling out to catch the long waves of its signature left point break.

There's a surprising variety of surf options for such a short stretch of coast. Though the two biggest peaks can be found close together, one suits surfers who prefer to break to the left and the other to the right. The best waves peel out over a stony seabed, propelled by the mouth of the Ostula, the river cutting through La Ticla that serves as a good swimming spot for those not looking to contend with the white-capped cusps off the coast. Though the swells don't require any advanced skill to tackle, you should have some experience on a board before paddling out in La Ticla, as there are no surf schools in town.

If you're not already confident on the waves, you can still enjoy a laidback stay in the quiet coastal town. Take a wind-whipped walk up to the lookout point at Mirador La Ticla for stretching views over the sands and shoreline crag, venture upriver for a dip in the river at El Cárcamo, or soak in the sun on the tranquil sands of Playa La Ticla.