A Serene Surf Destination On Mexico's Coastline Offers Adrenaline-Pumping Waves And Unspoiled Views
Mexico's wind-swept Pacific shoreline is intermittently interrupted by stripped back surf towns, relaxed outposts a world away from the prestigious luxury resorts of the Mexican Riviera. These simple stretches of golden sand overhung with heavy papaya trees have long been the haunt of cusp-seeking surfers and off-the-grid travelers. One such town, La Ticla, is a Michoacán outpost ideal for visitors looking to entirely avoid the Puerto Vallarta crowds and the spring breakers in Los Cabos and Cancún. If finding a no-frills coastal destination is the goal, you're in luck. This small settlement on the brink of the Pacific doesn't have much tourism infrastructure because it doesn't have much tourism.
Getting out to the middle of nowhere can, predictably, be a little long-winded. La Ticla is about 1.5 hours away from the gateway city of Tecomán. You can catch a flight into La Colima Airport or Manzanillo Airport to travel onwards to Tecomán, as they are less than an hour away from the gateway city. While both receive regular arrivals from major Mexican hubs like Tijuana and Mexico City, Manzanillo is the better option for U.S. travelers, servicing direct flights from five states. There's no public transport connecting Tecomán and La Ticla, so you'll need to rent a car or arrange a transfer to travel onwards to the coast.
Catch Pacific waves in the rustic coastal town of La Ticla, Mexico
Though the small settlement of La Ticla might not have caught the attention of the tourist crowds, it's been well known amongst keen surfers for years. Active adventurers on the Michocán coast rely on the consistent swells found off La Ticla's shore, paddling out to catch the long waves of its signature left point break.
There's a surprising variety of surf options for such a short stretch of coast. Though the two biggest peaks can be found close together, one suits surfers who prefer to break to the left and the other to the right. The best waves peel out over a stony seabed, propelled by the mouth of the Ostula, the river cutting through La Ticla that serves as a good swimming spot for those not looking to contend with the white-capped cusps off the coast. Though the swells don't require any advanced skill to tackle, you should have some experience on a board before paddling out in La Ticla, as there are no surf schools in town.
If you're not already confident on the waves, you can still enjoy a laidback stay in the quiet coastal town. Take a wind-whipped walk up to the lookout point at Mirador La Ticla for stretching views over the sands and shoreline crag, venture upriver for a dip in the river at El Cárcamo, or soak in the sun on the tranquil sands of Playa La Ticla.
Sleep on Pacific shores and indulge in seafood treats in La Ticla, Mexico
Devoid of high-rise resorts and all-inclusive tourist throngs, the rustic outpost of La Ticla offers a more authentic return to nature on the Mexican coast. Those unbothered by a lack of luxurious accommodations can instead drift to sleep with the sound of the waves crashing right outside Parador Turístico or under the simple thatched roofs of Cabañas Roga. Camping is also a popular option in La Ticla. Pack your own tent or string your hammock up between the palms at Rio Camping. Sure, it's rustic, but that's what helps to keep this town under-the-radar, similar to the underrated town of Mazunte, a laidback coastal paradise without crowds.
Even without the trappings of an established hotspot, you'll still be able to find excellent food options within a close proximity of your accommodation. This is Mexico, after all. Tuck into a bowl of ocean-fresh ceviche at El Amparo del Surf or chomp on shrimp quesadillas at Cenaduria Daly. You'll find hearty plates to satiate even the most tireless of surfers at La Cabaña de Vicky and quintessentially coastal fish tacos at Lksa Del Taco up the road.