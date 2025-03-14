In The Heart Of The California Desert Hides A Top Resort-Style Water Park And Surfing Destination

Getting to Palms Springs Surf Club is a pretty easy two-hour (or longer with traffic) drive from LA, making it a doable day trip, but with everything Palm Springs has going on, why would you want to leave so soon? If you're coming from far away, you can fly into LAX and take Interstate 10 almost the entire way to the water park, or you can fly into the Palm Spring Airport. The surf club itself is located a quick 10-minute drive from Downtown Palm Springs, and it's nestled near the stylish and swanky Parker Palm Springs hotel, which we recommend booking a night or two at. The best time to visit is during the fall or spring when the temperatures are pleasant but not scorching, though you might want some heat if you're spending an afternoon surfing waves or hitting up the lazy river. Private surf sessions are available all year round, but public ones are more limited offerings, so it's best to check online for availability.

Once you're in Palm Springs, there's so much to explore. Bop around the different Desert X open-air art exhibits spread across the desert, take a ride on the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, or indulge in nearby Rancho Mirage's world-class resorts and spas. Food lovers will rejoice at the vibrant restaurant scene (Bar Cecil is absolutely to die for), while design enthusiasts will dig the city's mid-century modern architecture (try the local art museum or a driving tour!). Whether you come for the waves, the vibes, or that gorgeous, gorgeous landscape, Palm Springs Surf Club proves that even in the middle of the desert, the perfect wave is never too far away.