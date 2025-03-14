In The Heart Of The California Desert Hides A Top Resort-Style Water Park And Surfing Destination
Palm Springs has long been a place of escape for Angelenos (and city folk from around the world). In fact, it was one of the major places Hollywood stars used to go in between movie shoots during the Gilded Age when they wanted to unwind. From the plethora of hiking trails and world-class museums to the vibrant Palm Canyon Drive, there's plenty of things to do in Palm Springs. And now, with the arrival of Palm Springs Surf Club, there's yet another reason to hop into a car (or on a plane) and head to the desert ASAP.
Set in what was once a Wet n' Wild water park, where many West Coast millennials have spent countless childhood summers, the Palm Springs Surf Club has revived a cult-classic favorite theme park and transformed it into a chic place for some tide-turning fun (something that is so very needed in a city where temps blow past the 100s in the summer). Whether you're looking to chill out in the lazy river (there's one here!) or want to catch some serious waves, this stunning new resort-style water park is an absolute must for those seeking a little adventure in the desert.
Waves, water, and events at Palm Springs Surf Club
One of the things that makes Palm Springs Surf Club so unique is the advanced Surf Loch wave technology (created by the legendary Tom Lochtefeld), which has the ability to generate a variety of kinds of waves for all skill levels. Whether it's your first time surfing or your 1,000th, the water park's wave menu hosts a slew of offerings such as A-frames, "5 Slabs," and reform waves (which are perfect for those just starting out). You can book a two-hour sampler session (which includes a few different types of waves), or book by wave type. You can also book day passes for the Jacuzzi or reform waves, if a surf session feels a little out of reach. As of the writing of this article, day passes start at around $75, while sessions start at around $160.
Waves might be the main thing that draws people over to Palm Springs Surf Club, but they're certainly not the only thing it has going for it. In addition to the wave pool, there's also a lazy river, a few water slides, a splash pad for kids, a lounge pool for chilling, and a couple of chic but casual bars and restaurants for your refreshment needs. And while the attractions themselves are something you might expect from your run-of-the-mill water park, where Palm Springs Surf Club stands out is its attention to detail and meticulously designed spaces. From curated events (like music festivals and swim nights) to fully loaded cabanas, everything feels premium here.
How to get to Palm Springs Surf Club and what to visit nearby
Getting to Palms Springs Surf Club is a pretty easy two-hour (or longer with traffic) drive from LA, making it a doable day trip, but with everything Palm Springs has going on, why would you want to leave so soon? If you're coming from far away, you can fly into LAX and take Interstate 10 almost the entire way to the water park, or you can fly into the Palm Spring Airport. The surf club itself is located a quick 10-minute drive from Downtown Palm Springs, and it's nestled near the stylish and swanky Parker Palm Springs hotel, which we recommend booking a night or two at. The best time to visit is during the fall or spring when the temperatures are pleasant but not scorching, though you might want some heat if you're spending an afternoon surfing waves or hitting up the lazy river. Private surf sessions are available all year round, but public ones are more limited offerings, so it's best to check online for availability.
Once you're in Palm Springs, there's so much to explore. Bop around the different Desert X open-air art exhibits spread across the desert, take a ride on the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, or indulge in nearby Rancho Mirage's world-class resorts and spas. Food lovers will rejoice at the vibrant restaurant scene (Bar Cecil is absolutely to die for), while design enthusiasts will dig the city's mid-century modern architecture (try the local art museum or a driving tour!). Whether you come for the waves, the vibes, or that gorgeous, gorgeous landscape, Palm Springs Surf Club proves that even in the middle of the desert, the perfect wave is never too far away.