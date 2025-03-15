A Spacious Campground In The Heart Of Yellowstone Is One Of The Most Affordable Ways To Visit

For campers hoping to book a campsite at Bridge Bay or any of the other 10 campgrounds within Yellowstone's 2.2 million-acre boundary, the advice is simple: book now. Like other lodges, hotels, and campgrounds within the park, Bridge Bay's reservation system is handled by a private contractor. To book a campsite, visit the online booking portal. Bridge Bay opens to campers on May 17, 2025, and the camping season ends September 1, 2025. It's likely that park campgrounds, hotels, and lodges will start to fill up quickly.

While Bridge Bay doesn't offer electricity hookups, there is an RV dump station, and generators are allowed during the day. There is potable water on site, and there are restrooms with flush toilets situated throughout the massive campground. There are no showers at Bridge Bay. There is a general store at the nearby Bridge Bay Marina, where campers can find the basics. For food, campers should bring whatever they need with them, and just hit the store at the marina for the smaller items they forgot. One important note: the National Park Service requires that all food be stored in bear-proof containers, and each campsite comes equipped with a "bear box."

There's no internet service, but there is cell service. On busy summer days with literally thousands of visitors passing by Bridge Bay, the cell tower can get a bit overwhelmed and the service can be spotty.