Witness The World's Largest Cowboy Boots And Shop Until You Drop At A Unique Texas Mall

Although these boots definitely weren't made for walking, they saw their share of hidden gems along Route 66 on their journey from Washington, D.C., to their forever home at San Antonio's North Star Mall on 7400 San Pedro Avenue. The boots are the Guinness World Record holder for "tallest cowboy boot sculpture," coming in at 35 feet and 3 inches tall. (This award, of course, should not be confused with the Guinness record for the "largest cowboy boot," an actual boot structure measuring 8 feet, 2 inches in height, made and measured in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in 2008.)

Towering over Saks Fifth Avenue, cars traveling along Loop 410 have been passing the cowboy boot sculpture, made of metal and urethane foam and painted like ostrich skin, for more than 40 years. The iconic pair of Texas footwear have been drawing sightseers and art lovers for photos and a view at the mall's free parking lot in the city with the highest number of free things to do in America.

Austin-based artist Bob Wade was commissioned to make a Texas-themed art piece in the nation's capital for the Washington Project for the Arts in 1979. After its initial exhibition, Texas cities bid on the artwork to claim it as its own, and San Antonio-based Rouse Co. won with a bid of $20,000. The sculpture was disassembled, trucked cross-country in flatbeds, and finally made its mallside debut in January of 1980.

