Pennsylvania's Underrated College Town Offers A Famed Farmer's Market, Creative Energy, And Trendy Shops

Tucked along the West Branch Susquehanna River three hours northwest of Philadelphia sits the small town of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. Though its population is just over 5,200, the presence of Bucknell University gives the town a remarkable energy uncommon in towns of its size. The university has also helped Lewisburg build up a wealth of amenities, including a variety of theaters, museums, and quirky specialty shops.

Lewisburg derives most of its charm from its downtown district. That's where you'll find historic Victorian-era buildings and a vintage flair that makes Lewisburg a relaxing place to unwind in Central Pennsylvania. Downtown leads directly to the West Branch Susquehanna River and Soldier's Park, and a walkway leads you out over the water to enjoy dramatic views of the Susquehanna River Valley. Head west of downtown to find the fantastic Lewisburg Farmers Market — it's open every Wednesday throughout the year, and it's been running since 1937. It's an excellent place to find fresh produce, along with various knickknacks from specialty vendors. The market's size varies by season, but there's always something new and unique to discover.

Lewisburg may feel like it's thousands of miles away from Philadelphia, but getting there is quite simple. Not only is Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport just an hour northeast, but the town itself has plenty of charming hotels perfect for unwinding during a long weekend. Much like another Pennsylvania destination named a "top small town in the Northeast," Lewisburg is a hidden gem with a big personality that belies its tiny size.