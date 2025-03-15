Pennsylvania's Underrated College Town Offers A Famed Farmer's Market, Creative Energy, And Trendy Shops
Tucked along the West Branch Susquehanna River three hours northwest of Philadelphia sits the small town of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. Though its population is just over 5,200, the presence of Bucknell University gives the town a remarkable energy uncommon in towns of its size. The university has also helped Lewisburg build up a wealth of amenities, including a variety of theaters, museums, and quirky specialty shops.
Lewisburg derives most of its charm from its downtown district. That's where you'll find historic Victorian-era buildings and a vintage flair that makes Lewisburg a relaxing place to unwind in Central Pennsylvania. Downtown leads directly to the West Branch Susquehanna River and Soldier's Park, and a walkway leads you out over the water to enjoy dramatic views of the Susquehanna River Valley. Head west of downtown to find the fantastic Lewisburg Farmers Market — it's open every Wednesday throughout the year, and it's been running since 1937. It's an excellent place to find fresh produce, along with various knickknacks from specialty vendors. The market's size varies by season, but there's always something new and unique to discover.
Lewisburg may feel like it's thousands of miles away from Philadelphia, but getting there is quite simple. Not only is Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport just an hour northeast, but the town itself has plenty of charming hotels perfect for unwinding during a long weekend. Much like another Pennsylvania destination named a "top small town in the Northeast," Lewisburg is a hidden gem with a big personality that belies its tiny size.
Campus Theatre, Bucknell University, and downtown Lewisburg
One of the most popular places to stop in Lewisburg is the Campus Theatre. This may not be the oldest operating movie theater in the world (that honor goes to the State Theatre in Washington, Iowa), but it is one of the only single-screen Art Deco theatres still in operation. It airs both old classics and new releases, ensuring there's something everyone can enjoy. Consider checking out its schedule to see if you can pop in for a movie before or after dinner.
Walking around Lewisburg's Market Street is another must-do, especially the corridor between Hufnagle Park and Water Street. This is where you'll find the majority of the town's specialty shops and restaurants, such as the highly reviewed clothing store Jordanna Adams Boutique. Venture toward the north end of Water Street to reach the Street of Shops, an indoor collective mall featuring over 500 vendors. The collective is just a block away from excellent views of Soldier's Park and its historic train bridge.
The Bucknell University campus is worth exploring, especially if you're interested in visiting the Bucknell Greenhouse or Samek Art Museum. The former lets you take a self-guided tour of its desert, wetlands, and rainforest collections, while the latter has rotating exhibits covering everything from A.I. and landscapes to student art collections and more.
Planning your trip to Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
Though Lewisburg is about three hours from the major airports of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Avoca, Pennsylvania is just an hour and change northeast of the college town. A handful of regional airports are also nearby (like the one in Harrisburg), so check to see if they fly to your home airport. Visiting in the summer months is best, as the warmer weather is ideal for exploration, and you won't have to contend with the rain or snow found in other seasons.
Lewisburg has most of your typical hotels and motels, but consider staying at something more local and authentic like The Pineapple Inn. This bed and breakfast is located right on Market Street, so you can quickly get to the best coffee shops and restaurants in town. Built in 1857, the historic Victorian-style home has been a staple of the downtown area for over 100 years.
Looking for more adventures in Pennsylvania? Consider driving to America's "largest and best-preserved anthracite mining" town an hour east. It's a truly unique community, and history buffs will enjoy the museum that dives deep into the town's past.