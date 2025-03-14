A Hidden Island City In Alaska Is A Wonderfully Unique Volcanic Rock With Remote Charm And Wild Trails

Alaska is famous for its remoteness. Yet, contained within this massive state are pockets of civilization like Cordova, a wonderful small town that pairs dramatic scenery with outdoor adventure and excellent access to wildlife. However, for those looking to access the corners of Alaska that truly define the word "remote," a visit to Unalaska is a requirement. Unalaska is a town in the Aleutian Islands, a group of small, rocky islands that stretch over 1,000 miles westward into the Bering Sea towards Russia. The Aleutian Islands have some of Alaska's most beautiful scenery and are home to places like Adak, an island of black sand beaches and stunning mountain views. Unalaska, also known as Dutch Harbor, sits in the middle of this island chain and is one of the largest settlements in the area. The island itself is also primarily volcanic rock from the rumbling Makushin Volcano, an active volcano that sits only 16 miles from the settlement. The rich volcanic soil of the island helps contribute to Unalaska's stunning green rolling hills that are dotted with wildflowers in summer.

That said, Dutch Harbor is not the easiest place in the world to access. In fact, the town is only accessible via small airlines or summer ferry service on the Alaska Marine Highway System. Flights from Anchorage using Ravn Alaska, Aleutian Airways, or a charter flight take roughly three hours. The ferry departing from Homer, Alaska, is three to three and a half days each way. So, you should choose your route depending on how much time you are willing to spend getting there. But, either way, it is well worth the effort — the town has a remote charm coupled with a wilderness and history that just can't be matched by any other place.