A Hidden Island City In Alaska Is A Wonderfully Unique Volcanic Rock With Remote Charm And Wild Trails
Alaska is famous for its remoteness. Yet, contained within this massive state are pockets of civilization like Cordova, a wonderful small town that pairs dramatic scenery with outdoor adventure and excellent access to wildlife. However, for those looking to access the corners of Alaska that truly define the word "remote," a visit to Unalaska is a requirement. Unalaska is a town in the Aleutian Islands, a group of small, rocky islands that stretch over 1,000 miles westward into the Bering Sea towards Russia. The Aleutian Islands have some of Alaska's most beautiful scenery and are home to places like Adak, an island of black sand beaches and stunning mountain views. Unalaska, also known as Dutch Harbor, sits in the middle of this island chain and is one of the largest settlements in the area. The island itself is also primarily volcanic rock from the rumbling Makushin Volcano, an active volcano that sits only 16 miles from the settlement. The rich volcanic soil of the island helps contribute to Unalaska's stunning green rolling hills that are dotted with wildflowers in summer.
That said, Dutch Harbor is not the easiest place in the world to access. In fact, the town is only accessible via small airlines or summer ferry service on the Alaska Marine Highway System. Flights from Anchorage using Ravn Alaska, Aleutian Airways, or a charter flight take roughly three hours. The ferry departing from Homer, Alaska, is three to three and a half days each way. So, you should choose your route depending on how much time you are willing to spend getting there. But, either way, it is well worth the effort — the town has a remote charm coupled with a wilderness and history that just can't be matched by any other place.
Explore Unalaska's windswept wilderness
Unalaska's wilderness offers plenty of opportunities to experience the true majesty of this unique volcanic island. First settled by the Unangan indigenous people for thousands of years, Russian fur trappers arrived in the 18th century and plied their trade between Unalaska and neighboring Unimak, another perfect Aleutian getaway for wilderness lovers. Unalaska eventually grew into a thriving commercial fishing community that still exists today. The abundant seas, stunning trails, and exciting history are what swell the island's population during the summer months. Plus, the island has no bears and hardly any mosquitoes, making it a great choice for an outdoor adventure.
Hikers looking to see unparalleled panoramic views, as well as those looking to see actual bunkers used by troops during World War II, will love the Bunker Hill hike. Unalaska was one of the United States' primary Aleutian Islands military posts during the War and contains the remains of large artillery weapons. If you'd rather explore the island by car, make sure to check out Overland Drive which is a scenic road not far from Unalaska's central hub and offers exceptional views of Beaver Inlet and Summer Bay.
Sport fishing with various charters is great for any saltwater angler looking to bag some of the massive salmon that populate Dutch Harbor. Furthermore, birders will thrill at the chance to spot over 110 different species that cannot be found anywhere else in the United States, such as Emperor geese, horned puffins, black-legged kittiwakes. It is important to note that much of the land on Unalaska is privately owned by the Ounalashka Corporation, so a recreational permit is required for most outdoor adventures.
History, culture, and dining in Unalaska
The city of Unalaska itself is a small stretch of land at the base of Dutch Harbor and offers plenty of opportunities to learn about and enjoy the island. World War II left an indelible mark on the island and the significance of the conflict lives on at the Aleutian Islands World War II National Historic Site. Managed by the National Parks Association, the history of the era is preserved inside a state-of-the-art visitor center, which shows dramatic images of the 1942 bombing of Dutch Harbor and several outdoor exhibits, including the armory on Bunker Hill. A more encompassing history of the Aleutian Islands themselves can be seen at the Museum of the Aleutians, which shows the story of the islands from prehistory up to modern day. Amazing exhibits on indigenous artifacts and cultural traditions can be found here.
For accommodations, there is one major hotel on the island, the Grand Aleutian, that offers elegant state rooms. There are also several other smaller homes and vacation rentals for those looking for a more private stay. Most dining options are located down by the harbor, including places like The Norwegian Rat Saloon, Airport Restaurant, and Harbor View Bar and Grill. So, while it may take a good deal of adventure to find, there is something for all kinds of travelers at this windswept, volcanic outpost in the Bering Sea.