Wyoming's Perfectly Restored Hotel Where Outlaws Once Slept Is A Charmingly Authentic Wild West Saloon
With two national parks plus various national recreation areas and mountain ranges, Wyoming is a paradise for adventure-lovers. However, it's also the perfect place to go if you are interested in exploring the culture and history of the "Wild West." One great place to do this is at the perfectly restored Historic Occidental Hotel that once hosted outlaws, cattle barons, American presidents, and even Ernest Hemingway. This hotel is a great example of Wyoming charm and is located in the little town of Buffalo, tucked into the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains. It is also just south of Sheridan, a town that fuses classic rodeo with contemporary charm. Owners Dave and Jackie Stewart bought the Occidental in 2015 and concluded a series of restoration efforts that started back in 1997, when then-owner Dawn Dawson began the painstaking work of returning the Occidental to its former glory.
The old hotel and its adjacent saloon ooze Old West history, and when it appeared that time and the relentless elements of northeast Wyoming might doom the historic building, Dawson started the tedious task of restoring the place. She had to replace many core parts of the hotel including the wiring and plumbing. However, certain aspects remained intact complete with the bullet holes from raucous nights of contentious poker games played among notorious outlaws and famous Western personalities that, at one time or another, spent time in the bar at the Occidental. So, if you are looking for an authentic and charming Wild West hotel, it'd be hard to find a better place than this.
The Occidental is an Old West time capsule
In a smoky backroom at the Occidental in 1918, two Buffalo cattlemen, father and son John and Al Smith, won ownership of the hotel and saloon in a high-stakes poker game. Not sure what they wanted to do with it, they turned operation of the hotel over to Al Smith's wife, Margaret Smith, to run for a short time while they tried to sell it. Margaret Smith ended up operating the hotel until she died at the age of 92. And, although during her tenure the hotel and saloon slowly slipped into disrepair, Smith was actually able to preserve much of the building's colorful past. This was something that renovator, Dawn Dawson, discovered when she removed old carpet and false ceilings to find the hotel still structurally intact. In fact, the tin ceiling in the bar is original to the building, as are the hotel's wood floors. And, in the attic, old furniture that's likely original to the Occidental was also discovered safely stowed away.
Because of this, the Occidental is really like a time capsule of the Old West. Today, guests at the hotel can walk on the same wood floors that Calamity Jane trod on during her many stops at the Occidental as she drove freight wagons on the old Bozeman Trail. The ornate tin ceilings are immaculate and peppered with bullet holes from rowdy cowboys and gamblers. Furthermore, much of the old furniture from the attic is placed around the hotel and is still perfectly usable, having been restored, too. Visitors to the Occidental today can stay in what amounts to a Wild West museum in Buffalo, a town, like Idaho City, that exudes "Wild West" energy. Although the hotel has changed hands a few times, each owner has done their part to preserve the Occidental's vibrant past.
What to do at the Occidental Hotel and Saloon
The Occidental was founded in 1880, and, in time, it earned a sterling reputation among its patrons, and it became known as a "grand hotel" by the late 1800s. Travelers would go miles out of their way to stay at the hotel. Today, guests at the hotel can do more than just walk in the footsteps of Old West legends. The Occidental honors its history with frequent tours, and it also serves as an events venue. It's home to four restaurants, including The Virginian, named after a novel by Owen Wister, a famous American writer and frequent guest at the Occidental. The Virginian is actually listed on the National Register of Historic Places. And, for tired and road-weary travelers, the Occidental even offers massage therapy at the Triple RRR Massage.
From drinking whiskey in the same bar as Buffalo Bill to staying in one of 18 Old West-themed suites, visitors to the Historic Occidental Hotel can get a taste of the Wild West in the charming town of Buffalo, Wyoming. Plus, Buffalo is a great jumping-off point for visitors wanting to explore northeast Wyoming. This includes other Old West spots like Ten Sleep, a nearby town that offers slow-paced bliss with trails, ranches, and historic charm.