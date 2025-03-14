Wyoming's Perfectly Restored Hotel Where Outlaws Once Slept Is A Charmingly Authentic Wild West Saloon

In a smoky backroom at the Occidental in 1918, two Buffalo cattlemen, father and son John and Al Smith, won ownership of the hotel and saloon in a high-stakes poker game. Not sure what they wanted to do with it, they turned operation of the hotel over to Al Smith's wife, Margaret Smith, to run for a short time while they tried to sell it. Margaret Smith ended up operating the hotel until she died at the age of 92. And, although during her tenure the hotel and saloon slowly slipped into disrepair, Smith was actually able to preserve much of the building's colorful past. This was something that renovator, Dawn Dawson, discovered when she removed old carpet and false ceilings to find the hotel still structurally intact. In fact, the tin ceiling in the bar is original to the building, as are the hotel's wood floors. And, in the attic, old furniture that's likely original to the Occidental was also discovered safely stowed away.

Because of this, the Occidental is really like a time capsule of the Old West. Today, guests at the hotel can walk on the same wood floors that Calamity Jane trod on during her many stops at the Occidental as she drove freight wagons on the old Bozeman Trail. The ornate tin ceilings are immaculate and peppered with bullet holes from rowdy cowboys and gamblers. Furthermore, much of the old furniture from the attic is placed around the hotel and is still perfectly usable, having been restored, too. Visitors to the Occidental today can stay in what amounts to a Wild West museum in Buffalo, a town, like Idaho City, that exudes "Wild West" energy. Although the hotel has changed hands a few times, each owner has done their part to preserve the Occidental's vibrant past.