North America's Deepest Lake Is A Scenic Canadian Gem With Clear Water And Islands

With an area of just over 11,000 square miles, Great Slave Lake is roughly the same size as Belgium. And, at more than 2,000 feet deep, it's the deepest lake in North America. The lake's sheer size gives visitors the chance to spread out and enjoy the solitude found in this special corner of Canada's boreal north. Lined by black spruce and birch trees, kayakers on the lake can explore hidden bays and lonely granite islands that rise from the water and represent some of the oldest rocks in the world — some are more that 2.7 billion years old. Anglers can cast to trophy northern pike, walleye, and lake trout, and, in the lake's stunning river mouths, plus-sized Arctic grayling offer dry-fly anglers a cooperative, hard-fighting quarry. Because of their sail-like dorsal fins, they are often called the "sailfish of the north."

Great Slave Lake is really two lakes in one. The East Arm of Great Slave Lake is popular with anglers and kayakers because of its many spruce-covered islands, granite bluffs, hidden bays, and river inlets. The lake's fish thrive amid this complex structure, and fishing for the lake's trout and pike is among the best in the world. The North Arm of Great Slave Lake is less visually dramatic, but it's more shallow, and features sandy beaches like Whitebeach Point, which is accessible only by boat. These cold, clear waters are great for inshore boating and paddling. And Yellowknife, one of Canada's best places to view the northern lights from late summer through the winter, is where most Great Slave Lake adventures start.