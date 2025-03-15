Vermont's Oldest City Is Near Lake Champlain And Has Eclectic Shops, Recreation And Sweet Small-Town Charm

Vermont is an excellent spot for outdoor adventures, and that holds true for Vergennes as well. The town is a mere 7 miles from Button Bay State Park, where you will find hiking and biking trails, camping, fishing, and plenty of other ways to stay busy near Lake Champlain. There are only two hiking trails in the park, but they offer excellent water views and are suitable for hikers of all skill levels. Bikers, however, can venture out on the 363-mile Lake Champlain Bikeway. Even if you aren't interested in doing the entire epic route, you can still enjoy some family biking in the section near Button Bay.

To get out on the water, venture over to Basin Harbor Resort & Boat Club. It offers pontoon and motorboat rentals to the general public, though consider also using it as your lodging for the weekend. Along with cozy cottages and guest rooms right next to the water, it offers amenities such as bike rentals, canoes, cruises, tennis courts, and more. In other words, it's a luxurious way to spend your time in Vergennes.

If you don't mind some driving, consider heading up to a picturesque island in the northern portion of Lake Champlain. Not only is there a state park and beach here, but you will also find a wealth of biking trails and a variety of vineyards. Need a bike rental? Check out Little City Cycles in Vergennes or Local Motion near Burlington.