Vermont's Oldest City Is Near Lake Champlain And Has Eclectic Shops, Recreation And Sweet Small-Town Charm
Vermont is one of the least populated states in the U.S., with less than 700,000 people calling it home (only Wyoming has fewer residents). Yet, Vermont's small size only adds to its charm, and that is especially true of its oldest city, Vergennes. Founded in 1788, just a few thousand people call Vergennes home, but visitors to the area are treated to a wealth of amenities typically reserved for cities ten times its size.
Perched along the banks of Otter Creek, about an hour south of Vermont's largest city with artsy vibes, you will find both an outdoor wonderland and an eclectic downtown in Vergennes. The shores of Lake Champlain and Button Bay State Park are a quick drive away, while places like the Vergennes Opera House and Vergennes Falls Park offer plenty of ways to stay busy without needing to jump into your car. Make no mistake — the town is tiny. But as a lovely weekend trip from Burlington or as a way to experience classic Vermont allure, Vergennes is a destination that is quite hard to beat.
Button Bay State Park and Lake Champlain
Vermont is an excellent spot for outdoor adventures, and that holds true for Vergennes as well. The town is a mere 7 miles from Button Bay State Park, where you will find hiking and biking trails, camping, fishing, and plenty of other ways to stay busy near Lake Champlain. There are only two hiking trails in the park, but they offer excellent water views and are suitable for hikers of all skill levels. Bikers, however, can venture out on the 363-mile Lake Champlain Bikeway. Even if you aren't interested in doing the entire epic route, you can still enjoy some family biking in the section near Button Bay.
To get out on the water, venture over to Basin Harbor Resort & Boat Club. It offers pontoon and motorboat rentals to the general public, though consider also using it as your lodging for the weekend. Along with cozy cottages and guest rooms right next to the water, it offers amenities such as bike rentals, canoes, cruises, tennis courts, and more. In other words, it's a luxurious way to spend your time in Vergennes.
If you don't mind some driving, consider heading up to a picturesque island in the northern portion of Lake Champlain. Not only is there a state park and beach here, but you will also find a wealth of biking trails and a variety of vineyards. Need a bike rental? Check out Little City Cycles in Vergennes or Local Motion near Burlington.
Vergennes is bursting with small-town charm
Though it's tiny, downtown Vergennes is just as exciting as the massive nearby lake. Spanning just a few blocks from East Street to Otter Creek, you can explore everything this city has to offer in a single lazy afternoon. Lu-Lu Ice Cream is a must-visit spot while in Vergennes. Highlighted on Good Morning America, its menu features locally sourced ingredients and a variety of in-house flavors developed from scratch.
Down the road from Lu-Lu is the Vergennes Opera House. Built in 1897 and restored at various times over the years, it now hosts a variety of shows and musicals. Check its schedule to see if you can squeeze in an event while in town, as it's a wonderful local establishment. The opera house is currently undergoing a massive renovation, and while it's expected to be ready for the 2025-2026 season, shows are being held off-site until then.
Hop over Otter Creek and take a quick right to reach Vergennes Falls Park. The tiny green space provides expansive views of the creek and nearby waterfalls that cascade through the edge of town. It's also close to the Strong House Inn — a historic, Federal-style bed and breakfast built in 1834 that's a cozy setting for a laid-back weekend in Vergennes. Similar to another rustic lodging option in rural Vermont, Strong House Inn offers elegant finishes and helpful hosts who will ensure your stay in Vergennes is a memorable one.