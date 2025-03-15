A Unique Five-Star Hotel In Cairo Offers A Wildly Luxurious Front-Row Seat To See The Pyramids
Constructed over 4,000 years ago, the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt is the only still-existing wonder of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Each year, about 14 million people flock to the suburbs of Cairo to view the iconic pyramids, rising mirage-like out of the desert. While visiting this UNESCO World Heritage Site can be crowded and chaotic, and Cairo is more dangerous than you may realize, there is a way to experience these legendary landmarks in both peace and luxury.
In the shadow of the pyramids lies the Marriott Mena House, a historic property that was built as a royal Egyptian lodge and became a hotel in 1886. The palatial retreat (which offers prime pyramid views at all hours and is within walking distance to the Giza pyramid complex) has drawn an illustrious guest list since its opening, including U.S. presidents, European royalty, Hollywood celebrities, and more. The lush 40-acre oasis is home to over 500 rooms and suites, multiple restaurants and bars, an outdoor swimming pool, and a spa and fitness center.
Marriott Mena House is located about a 45-minute drive from Cairo International Airport. The best time to visit Cairo is between October and April when temperatures range between 67-86 degrees Fahrenheit. May through September in Cairo can be extremely hot, with average temperatures exceeding 90 degrees Fahrenheit. However, for travelers who don't mind the heat, the summer months often boast affordable rates and fewer crowds.
Staying at Marriott Mena House
Though the hotel dates back to the mid-19th century, it has been fully renovated, and the 523 rooms and suites are stylish sanctuaries that boast modern interiors decorated in refined neutral hues. Each room features floor-to-ceiling windows framing sweeping pyramid- or garden-views, and many even have balconies so that you can enjoy the ancient world wonder while enjoying morning coffee. For an even more exclusive experience, guests can book rooms with access to the hotel's M Club Lounge, which provides complimentary food and drink throughout the day.
Dining on property is a delicious affair, starting with a bountiful breakfast buffet served at 139 Pavilion. Guests can sit indoors or alfresco with breathtaking pyramid panoramas. The restaurant is also open 24 hours, in case you want an extra early breakfast or a midnight snack. By the pool, the Pool Bar serves ice-cold drinks, lunch, and sweet treats. Come dinnertime, guests can choose between Italian cuisine at Alfredo or Indian specialities at the Moghal Room. "Waking up to the breath-taking sights of the Pyramids from our room was an experience we will never forget," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The food was fantastic, always fresh and probably the best breakfast selection I have experienced."
After a day of exploring the Great Pyramid Complex, the massive swimming pool beckons, lined by loungers and sheltered by palm trees. For even more relaxation, retreat to the hotel's Saray Spa for pampering treatments. The hotel also boasts a 24/7 fitness center with a wide range of equipment and a sauna.
Exploring around Marriott Mena House
There is no better base for exploring the Great Pyramids of Giza than Marriott Mena House. Just a quick walk from the property will bring you to the Pyramids of Giza, including the Pyramid of Khafu (also known as the Great Pyramid), which is the oldest of the pyramids, as well as the Pyramid of Khafre and the Pyramid of Menkaure, which were all built as pharaohs' tombs. Guarding all of these is the legendary Great Sphinx of Giza. For first-time visitors to the pyramids, it is recommended to visit with an experienced guide, who can provide important historical knowledge and time your tour best to avoid crowds, especially if you want to go inside one of the pyramids.
While the main draw of a trip to Cairo is often the Great Pyramids complex, the city of Cairo also boasts many fascinating sites. The highly anticipated Grand Egyptian Museum (also referred to as GEM) partially opened in 2024 and, once complete, it will exhibit an incredible 100,000-piece collection of ancient Egyptian artifacts, including the iconic gold funerary mask of King Tutankhamun that was unearthed in 1925. Shoppers will not want to miss Khan al-Khalili, a bustling historic bazaar on the streets of Cairo. The market, which dates to the 14th century, is a warren of stalls and shops, selling everything from spices to leather notebooks. For a family-friendly outing, head back to Giza to visit Dream Park, Egypt's largest amusement park that has ancient wonders and adventurous thrills with pyramid views.