A Unique Five-Star Hotel In Cairo Offers A Wildly Luxurious Front-Row Seat To See The Pyramids

Constructed over 4,000 years ago, the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt is the only still-existing wonder of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Each year, about 14 million people flock to the suburbs of Cairo to view the iconic pyramids, rising mirage-like out of the desert. While visiting this UNESCO World Heritage Site can be crowded and chaotic, and Cairo is more dangerous than you may realize, there is a way to experience these legendary landmarks in both peace and luxury.

In the shadow of the pyramids lies the Marriott Mena House, a historic property that was built as a royal Egyptian lodge and became a hotel in 1886. The palatial retreat (which offers prime pyramid views at all hours and is within walking distance to the Giza pyramid complex) has drawn an illustrious guest list since its opening, including U.S. presidents, European royalty, Hollywood celebrities, and more. The lush 40-acre oasis is home to over 500 rooms and suites, multiple restaurants and bars, an outdoor swimming pool, and a spa and fitness center.

Marriott Mena House is located about a 45-minute drive from Cairo International Airport. The best time to visit Cairo is between October and April when temperatures range between 67-86 degrees Fahrenheit. May through September in Cairo can be extremely hot, with average temperatures exceeding 90 degrees Fahrenheit. However, for travelers who don't mind the heat, the summer months often boast affordable rates and fewer crowds.