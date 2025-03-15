The Best-Known Private Art Gallery In Rome Is This Exceptional Palace With Unforgettable Architecture

Rome's antiquated charm makes it feel as if you're stepping into an open-air museum. The city is one of the best places to kick off your Italian vacation, as a short walk around town will take you on an adventure near impressive landmarks. You'll pass by spots many only dream of seeing, like the Colosseum or the Trevi Fountain — which are places you should visit if you only have one day in the Italian capital. There are also plenty of centuries-old palaces that house some incredible artwork, including the Palazzo Doria Pamphilj. The family palace housed members of the same bloodline as the former head of the Roman Catholic Church, Giovanni Battista Pamphilj, known as Pope Innocent X.

Inside the 17th-century old estate is an art gallery that displays some of the world's most famous Roman artists' masterpieces. Along the royal walls of the Galleria Doria Pamphilj, you'll find works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Gian Lorenzo Bernini, and Spanish painter, Diego Velázquez.

It's no secret Rome attracts a global crowd, and even though this palace is one of the best-known private galleries in the city, it has stayed under the radar. If you're looking for a great escape from squeezing past hundreds of people visiting the Eternal City, this could be your little slice of paradise.