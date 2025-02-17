The Unsettling Reason Ireland's Popular Cliffs Of Moher Are Closed For 2025

At the Cliffs of Moher, the rolling beauty of Ireland's lush green landscape drops off suddenly at a 700-foot vertical cliff face. Located on the west coast of Ireland, about 48 miles northwest of Limerick and 47 miles south of Galway, the Cliffs of Moher receive over 1.3 million visitors a year who come to walk the vertigo-inducing cliffside paths. But in 2025, visitors may be sorely disappointed to find that most of the trail will be closed for the foreseeable future.

Citing "severe safety concerns," the Cliffs of Moher Visitor's Centre announced trail closures in February of the Southern Section. The Southern Section trail runs approximately 4 miles from Liscannor through Hags Head. In addition to the closure of the Southern Section, a little less than 1 mile of the Northern Section will be closed until further notice. This is bad news for hikers who had their sights on walking the whole 12-mile path, which can take up to five hours to complete.

If you were just hoping to take a look and be on your way, the good news is that the Cliffs of Moher Experience, a half-mile section with protected walkways and viewing platforms, will remain open. Here's what you need to know about the reason for the trail closures and some of the best alternative coastal destinations in Ireland.