Nestled In Nevada's Countryside Is A Charming Little City Surrounded By Lush Valleys And Scenic Canyons
Nevada is more than Las Vegas, known for its top-rated shows and mouth-watering buffets. Its stunning desert landscape is a fantastic backdrop for a road trip filled with offbeat, funky towns from Sin City to Reno. Just 71 miles southeast of Reno is the picturesque city of Yerington, steps away from a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts looking for adventures in pretty meadows, verdant valleys, and epic canyons. It's also fantastic for hiking, fishing, and other outdoor activities. Plus, Yerington has a delightful historic downtown filled with culture and delicious food.
Yerington started as Pizen Switch, a small trading post named after a local whiskey. It was eventually renamed Yerington in honor of the Virginia and Truckee Railroad superintendent, as the city tried to convince him to build a railroad branch line through the area. The railway never arrived, but Yerington continued as it shifted its focus to agriculture. A short drive from Yerington is an area known as the "Onion Capital of the West," known for producing onions and garlic grown in the fertile land of Mason Valley.
Mason Valley, 10 miles north of Yerington, is an incredible natural area surrounded by four mountain ranges. It has a diverse landscape, from arid desert to lush meadows, making it a fantastic area for camping, hiking, and mountain biking. You can even see hieroglyphics and petroglyphs of birds, snakes, and big-horned sheep on boulders made by the region's Indigenous people. You're in luck if you're an aspiring geologist or a rock collector — Mason Valley has rich deposits of rocks and minerals.
Outdoor fun near Yerington
In addition to Mason Valley's varied landscapes, Wilson Canyon is 13 miles southwest of Yerington, offering sweeping rock formations, dramatic canyons, and the meandering West Walker River cutting through the landscape. Be prepared before entering the outdoor paradise, as there is not much cell service, and you must bring enough drinking water for your visit. Also, stay alert and look out for rattlesnakes on the trail.
Immerse yourself in a varied terrain perfect for outdoor activities, such as hiking, camping, stargazing, wildlife viewing, and horseback riding. The rocky trails have little shade, so pack a hat and sunscreen. The river is also excellent for fishing and river tubing. The rugged terrain is also fantastic for off-roading if you have a registered vehicle with a spark arrestor.
The Walker River State Recreation Area is 12 miles southeast of Yerington or 4.5 miles from Wilson Canyon. Like its neighbor, it offers unparalleled outdoor activities. What makes it unique is that it's part of conservation land for wildlife and historic ranches. Pitchfork Ranch is a must-visit, on a 7-mile-long stretch along the East Walker River. You can kayak and fish, plus, there are campgrounds suitable for tents and RVs with access to restrooms and showers.
You can also stay at one of the four cabins sitting on a pretty meadow with an incredible river view. If you're a fly fisher, head to the Elbow, in the pristine East Fork of the Walker River. Nine Mile Ranch is famed throughout the American West, as Mark Twain stayed here while traveling around the area in 1861. It's currently in a dilapidated state but makes a great photo op.
Exploring downtown Yerington
Back in the city, downtown Yerington is a great place to walk around and see the beautiful architecture. Lyon County Courthouse is a brick Beaux Arts building surrounded by a lush park. The charming 1930s post office is another must-stop. The Jeanne Dini Center was a school in its former life and now houses the Yerington Theater for the Arts. You can catch a play in the intimate theater or see an art exhibition. After the show, you can head to 6D Speakeasy for a craft beer in the center. You can also check out the Lyon County Museum to learn about the region's history. In the main building, exhibitions offer glimpses of life in the region with staged spaces featuring clothing, furniture, and houseware.
Hungry after all the exploring? El Superior is a local favorite that offers Mexican fare. Dini's Lucky Club is Nevada's oldest family-owned casino and a landmark establishment where you can get classic American and Italian grub while testing your luck at one of the gaming tables. Sherry's Stage Stop is a beloved mom and pop shop that serves all things Angus Beef, including sandwiches, burgers, and steaks.
Need a place to crash for the night? Main Street Inn is a rustic, budget motel in the heart of downtown, which has been remodeled to maintain an old-world flair. For more Nevada adventures, head to Reno, a walkable food hub filled with outdoor fun, about 1.5 hours away.