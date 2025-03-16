Nestled In Nevada's Countryside Is A Charming Little City Surrounded By Lush Valleys And Scenic Canyons

Nevada is more than Las Vegas, known for its top-rated shows and mouth-watering buffets. Its stunning desert landscape is a fantastic backdrop for a road trip filled with offbeat, funky towns from Sin City to Reno. Just 71 miles southeast of Reno is the picturesque city of Yerington, steps away from a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts looking for adventures in pretty meadows, verdant valleys, and epic canyons. It's also fantastic for hiking, fishing, and other outdoor activities. Plus, Yerington has a delightful historic downtown filled with culture and delicious food.

Yerington started as Pizen Switch, a small trading post named after a local whiskey. It was eventually renamed Yerington in honor of the Virginia and Truckee Railroad superintendent, as the city tried to convince him to build a railroad branch line through the area. The railway never arrived, but Yerington continued as it shifted its focus to agriculture. A short drive from Yerington is an area known as the "Onion Capital of the West," known for producing onions and garlic grown in the fertile land of Mason Valley.

Mason Valley, 10 miles north of Yerington, is an incredible natural area surrounded by four mountain ranges. It has a diverse landscape, from arid desert to lush meadows, making it a fantastic area for camping, hiking, and mountain biking. You can even see hieroglyphics and petroglyphs of birds, snakes, and big-horned sheep on boulders made by the region's Indigenous people. You're in luck if you're an aspiring geologist or a rock collector — Mason Valley has rich deposits of rocks and minerals.