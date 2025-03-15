A Scenic Resort Hidden In New York's Catskills Offers Cozy Cabins, Mountain Air, And Serene Swimming Spots

Set against the enviable backdrop of the Catskills Mountains and a mere two hours away from New York City, Callicoon Hills offers the complete package of a restful city getaway, drawing visitors in with its charming lodgings, fresh local cuisine, and activities that encourage both social gathering and personal contemplation. A century ago, this destination was a boarding house for farmhands tending the acres of land around the Catskills before reinventing itself into a hotel in the 1940s. Banking on its restorative and nature-centric heritage, the historic building was joined by additional structures and a pool in the property that now forms the Callicoon Hills retreat.

While retaining its rustic charm and historic roots, this gorgeous getaway has adapted to the needs of the modern traveler, offering an on-site restaurant and bar, sauna cabins, a large swimming pool, a gym, a yoga deck, and a smattering of A-frame shacks for glamping enthusiasts. Long, leisurely walks can be taken around the 23-acre grounds, a respite from the hustle of the city. Whether you plan to hunker down in the property for the weekend or use it as a base to explore the Catskills — known for its numerous hiking trails and even a unique New York waterfall that is one of America's oldest tourist attractions — this hotel is an accessible weekend getaway for urban escapists and tourists from all over.