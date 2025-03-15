A Scenic Resort Hidden In New York's Catskills Offers Cozy Cabins, Mountain Air, And Serene Swimming Spots
Set against the enviable backdrop of the Catskills Mountains and a mere two hours away from New York City, Callicoon Hills offers the complete package of a restful city getaway, drawing visitors in with its charming lodgings, fresh local cuisine, and activities that encourage both social gathering and personal contemplation. A century ago, this destination was a boarding house for farmhands tending the acres of land around the Catskills before reinventing itself into a hotel in the 1940s. Banking on its restorative and nature-centric heritage, the historic building was joined by additional structures and a pool in the property that now forms the Callicoon Hills retreat.
While retaining its rustic charm and historic roots, this gorgeous getaway has adapted to the needs of the modern traveler, offering an on-site restaurant and bar, sauna cabins, a large swimming pool, a gym, a yoga deck, and a smattering of A-frame shacks for glamping enthusiasts. Long, leisurely walks can be taken around the 23-acre grounds, a respite from the hustle of the city. Whether you plan to hunker down in the property for the weekend or use it as a base to explore the Catskills — known for its numerous hiking trails and even a unique New York waterfall that is one of America's oldest tourist attractions — this hotel is an accessible weekend getaway for urban escapists and tourists from all over.
A choice of accommodations and amenities at Callicoon Hills
Callicoon Hills offers various lodging options suited to the whims of any traveler type. The rooms of the centuries-old Boarding House spoil guests with modern amenities, views of the surrounding landscape, and immediate access to the lobby, coffee shop, and Conover Club restaurant. Within walking distance from the main building are two independent buildings, the Ridge Rooms and the Pool House. Set on the grounds in proximity to the king-size swimming pool and the hillside, these accommodations appeal to guests bringing their pets along with them. Skirting the edge of the property by the creek is a private cottage suited to a group of six — a veritable hideaway where guests can enjoy preparing their own meals in the craftsman-style kitchen and gather around the outdoor fire pit.
While you could go glamping on a lush island with skyline views of New York City, Callicoon Hills offers an authentic slice of outdoor living. From May to October, those seeking a more rugged and outdoorsy experience can bask in the lush forest setting from any of the 11 A-frame cabins located on the hotel's grounds. Appealing to contemporary needs, the A-frames are equipped with electricity, comfortable bedding, and Wi-Fi access. The intimate cabins are balanced by communal features such as shared bathing facilities and a fire pit that encourages mingling amongst guests. The hotel also offers complimentary and curated year-round activities, among them nightly fire pit and s'mores gatherings, half-day guided treks with a licensed guide/personal photographer for posterity, and Saturday morning yoga sessions.
Places to discover around Callicoon Hills
If you do manage to pry yourself away from the comforts of Callicoon Hills, you'll discover a wealth of activities and destinations that can suit a myriad of tastes and interests throughout the year. Families heartily recommend the Buck Brook Alpaca Farm, situated nine minutes away by car from the hotel property. On their Tripadvisor review, Brooklyn-based Mirandap681 advises runners to take Bethlehem Road for "miles of scenic, almost car-free country roads." Foodies can make pit stops at the city's farmer's market, or indulge in an afternoon of cider-sipping at the nearby Seminary Hill Cidery.
Rope in friends or family — and accompanying pets — to a trek up Jensen Ledges that ends in rewarding views of the Upper Delaware River Valley. Sign up for guided walks with The Outside Institute, whose tours not only center around nature, forest, and foraging walks, but also educate visitors on wildcrafting and botanical mixology through workshops. If time allows, venture an hour and a half away by car to Saugerties, a secret upstate New York destination considered one of America's coolest small towns.