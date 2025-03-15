Situated Between Sparkling Lakes And Majestic Mountains Is An Idaho City With A Thriving Arts Scene

To some, the natural beauty of Idaho is unparalleled. The state's natural setting comprises world-class mountain ranges, lakes, and rivers, and in the city of Sandpoint, you are never far from all three. Gracing the shores of Lake Pend Oreille and looking out over the Cabinet Mountains strecthing into Montana in the distance, people who visit Sandpoint inevitably tend to be adventure-seekers and lovers of the outdoors. But the city is more than a gateway to a breathtaking and wild natural playground — it houses a surprisingly robust arts scene.

Home to several galleries and studios that make it a thriving center for creative expression and appreciation, visitors to Sandpoint have plenty of opportunities to peruse an exhibition, catch a theater performance, or meander through a local art fair full of stands offering everything from visual media to hand-crafted jewelry and more.

When you're done taking in the local culture, it's time to get outside. Thankfully, you don't have to go far to get the ball rolling: Lake Pend Oreille is a veritable water sports playground ringed by several campgrounds and state parks. The nearby Selkirk and Cabinet mountains are home to practically endless trails for hiking and mountain biking, while also featuring hundreds of miles of pristine terrain for backcountry skiing and snowboarding.