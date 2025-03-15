Situated Between Sparkling Lakes And Majestic Mountains Is An Idaho City With A Thriving Arts Scene
To some, the natural beauty of Idaho is unparalleled. The state's natural setting comprises world-class mountain ranges, lakes, and rivers, and in the city of Sandpoint, you are never far from all three. Gracing the shores of Lake Pend Oreille and looking out over the Cabinet Mountains strecthing into Montana in the distance, people who visit Sandpoint inevitably tend to be adventure-seekers and lovers of the outdoors. But the city is more than a gateway to a breathtaking and wild natural playground — it houses a surprisingly robust arts scene.
Home to several galleries and studios that make it a thriving center for creative expression and appreciation, visitors to Sandpoint have plenty of opportunities to peruse an exhibition, catch a theater performance, or meander through a local art fair full of stands offering everything from visual media to hand-crafted jewelry and more.
When you're done taking in the local culture, it's time to get outside. Thankfully, you don't have to go far to get the ball rolling: Lake Pend Oreille is a veritable water sports playground ringed by several campgrounds and state parks. The nearby Selkirk and Cabinet mountains are home to practically endless trails for hiking and mountain biking, while also featuring hundreds of miles of pristine terrain for backcountry skiing and snowboarding.
Sandpoint's proud downtown arts scene
Sandpoint's downtown area hosts a lively mixture of galleries, annual festivals, and performance centers that reflect the city's commitment to the arts. One driving force in the community is the Pend Oreille Arts Council (POAC), which provides art classes for adults and teens, plus a range of educational outreach programs to ensure the message of art as a transformational force isn't overlooked. The POAC Gallery promotes visual artists from the area, with new exhibitions opening every month. If you're visiting from mid-June to mid-September, you'll be able to check out the POAC's annual Art Walk, when local businesses and galleries collaborate to display curated exhibits throughout the downtown area. August visitors can drop in on the annual Arts and Crafts Fair, a two-day event that draws in over 5,000 visitors and features booths from artists working with wood, metal, ceramics, and plenty of other media.
Another cultural gem is the Blue Lizard Native American Gallery, which is home to a unique collection of Native American crafts, artwork, and artifacts from the Zuni, Navajo, and Pueblo communities. The gallery is known for its jewelry and pottery collection, courtesy of artists like Lawrence Vargas. The gallery is a standout destination for one-of-a-kind pieces.
A must-visit in Sandpoint is the Panida Theater, a performance center steeped in a unique vaudeville history that has evolved over the years into a cultural hub that hosts films, live theater, concerts, and more. The gorgeously decorated theater seats 500 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Enjoying the great outdoors in Sandpoint
Idaho has a reputation for its many little-known cities that are perfect for endless outdoor thrills, and Sandpoint is no exception, offering year-round opportunities to get out in nature. During warmer months, Lake Pend Oreille becomes a hub for water-based recreation. At 43 miles long, the lake is the state's largest body of water, surrounded by a wealth of state parks, campgrounds, and beaches. The 65-acre Sam Owen Campground and Park is one of the largest in the area, and Whiskey Rock is a free campground site located on an isolated stretch of the lake's southeastern shore.
The Selkirk, Cabinet, and Bitterroot mountains surrounding Sandpoint are a hiker's dream, with more than 200 trails within an hour's drive of town. The 3.7-mile Gold Hill Trail is a moderately challenging hike that's also one of the most popular in the area. Scotchman Peak Trail — which takes outdoor lovers up to the eponymous peak more than 3,700 feet — is a demanding trek that isn't for the hiking novice.
If you come in winter, head to Schweitzer Ski Resort on Schweitzer Mountain for its 229 inches of annual snowfall and 92 designated trails. The mountain is known for being accessible to every level of skier and snowboarder, featuring a well-balanced mix of trail difficulties. But if it's extreme adventure that's on your menu, the mountain is also known for its tree skiing, as well as for being an access point to more than 200 miles of Selkirk Mountain backcountry trails.
Where to stay and how to reach Sandpoint
Located in the Idaho panhandle, Sandpoint is a bit removed from some of the more popular outdoor destinations in the region. The nearest major transport hub is Spokane International Airport, about a 1.5-hour drive from the alluring Washington city with incredible fall foliage and outdoor adventures. It serves many major airlines, including Southwest, Delta, and American, and rental cars are easy to find.
If you want to go the more romantic route, consider checking out Amtrak's Empire Builder train route, which features daily arrivals into Sandpoint's downtown railroad depot. The city is Amtrak's only stop in the whole state, so you won't have to worry about getting off at the wrong station.
Accommodations in Sandpoint are quite varied, so you're likely to find something that fits your price range and style. Options range from budget stays, like Hotel Ruby Sandpoint, to the rustic and cozy The Lodge at Sandpoint. If you're in the mood to splurge, consider 5 Needles, a luxury accommodation at Schweitzer Mountain Resort's White Pine Lodge. Whichever route you take and whatever season you visit, Sandpoint is a sure-fire reward for visitors willing to make the trip. When you're done, stick around the area, as Idaho's "crown jewel" lake, boasting secluded islands and beaches, is just over an hour drive north.