A Romantic California Hotel Wrapped In Rose Gardens, Private Cottages, And Old Hollywood Glamour

Originally established as a citrus ranch, San Ysidro Ranch opened to visitors in 1893, and has transformed into a cottage-filled retreat while still honoring its roots. The property's signature restaurant, The Stonehouse, was once a citrus-packing house, and today, it serves a menu infused with locally grown citrus flavors and is one of many Michelin-recognized restaurants in the luxe city of Montecito. Over the years, the ranch has welcomed Hollywood royalty and world leaders alike. Audrey Hepburn, Winston Churchill, and Gwyneth Paltrow have all found solace in its bungalows. Some of its most famous guests even have cottages named in their honor. The Churchill Cottage, once used as the statesman's writing retreat, features a private English rose garden, while the Kennedy Cottage is forever linked to the young couple's honeymoon.

At the bungalows themselves, guests are greeted by their own private entrance and a personal parking space (with an electric vehicle charger). Inside, details matter — Persian rugs, ceramic pig figurines (chosen as symbols of prosperity), and canopy beds create an atmosphere of cozy elegance. Some cottages also include private pools, and all have jacuzzis and outdoor showers. With the Pacific Ocean stretching out in one direction and the Santa Ynez Mountains rising in the other, the landscape is breathtaking. The greenery has been praised by guests, with one TripAdvisor reviewer saying that "the landscape gives rise to gardens and lush lawns tempting you to lose your shoes and romp in naked feet."