The Gateway To Iowa's Western Skies Scenic Byway Is An Underrated Small Town Rich With Danish Culture

One of the best experiences at Elk Horn — besides the museum — is eating like a Dane in town! From trying flaky pastries and unique meat dishes to exploring cozy tavern vibes, this town is full of fabulous places to eat and drink. Your first stop should be the Norse Horse Tavern, which has a 5-star rating on Yelp, and is a cozy pub that combines Midwestern charm with Danish flavors. When visiting this Viking-themed sports bar, you'll find several beers on tap and excellent pairing recommendations from the staff. According to a Yelp user, you don't want to miss its unique "Dirty Dane" challenge: a shot of Danish snaps with a pint of Busch Light.

Next on your list should be Larsen's Pub, with a 4.5-star rating on Tripadvisor. Here, you can get your hands on a great Midwestern-style pork tenderloin sandwich. For dessert, visit the local bakery and coffee spot in town, Kringle Man Pastries. Here, we recommend trying Denmark's signature pastry, the Kringle, which is a flaky, buttery, almond-filled delicacy. Pair it with a cup of Danish-style coffee for the ultimate afternoon pick-me-up.

If you're visiting in December, you don't want to miss the Julefest Christmas Market, where you can try gløgg (hot spiced wine) and shop for handmade Danish gifts. Be sure to visit this Danish American town on your unforgettable road trip along the 142-mile Western Scenic Byway. You can take a detour at Kimballton, hit the town, and return to the road afterward. We don't recommend flying into Elk Horn, since it's best experienced as part of a road trip. But if you want to anyway, the closest airport to Elk Horn is Omaha Airport around 70 miles to the southwest.