The Gateway To Iowa's Western Skies Scenic Byway Is An Underrated Small Town Rich With Danish Culture
The Western Skies Scenic Byway offers one of Iowa's most picturesque drives, passing through rolling hills, seemingly endless farmlands, and charming rural towns. While many travelers tend to focus on the scenic landscapes, Elk Horn, Iowa, stands out as an unexpected cultural gem along the route.
As the largest rural Danish settlement in the U.S., Elk Horn is more than just a unique stop on your long drive. It's a place where centuries-old traditions, delicious cuisine, and unique architecture come together in one place. This town feels like it was plucked straight out of Denmark, with spinning windmills, Viking attractions, and the scent of warm Danish pastries filling up the air. From traditional Danish festivals to authentic Scandinavian eats, Elk Horn is a haven to discover Denmark's influence in the U.S. and is a stunning American town that will make you feel like you're in Europe. Read on to find out the best things to see, do, and taste in this Danish delight of a town.
Uncover Danish history at the Museum of Danish America
If you've ever wondered why so many Danes settled in Iowa throughout the 1800s, the Museum of Danish America tells the full story of their economic problems, struggles, and hopes of finding a piece of land to call their own. With artifacts, furniture, and household items as well as tools and technology, it's a fun and interactive way to dive into Danish-American culture. Some of the exhibits offer insights into Danish history, from agricultural displays to folk costume and quilting exhibitions. Just be sure to check which exhibits are still on display when you're planning to go, as they tend to change every few months. In the museum's outdoor sculpture garden, visitors can find peaceful spots that are filled with Danish-inspired artwork and sculptures such as "The Nordic Swan."
During the holiday season, the Julefest Display teaches visitors about Danish Christmas traditions like paper heart decorations and advent candles. Admission to the museum usually costs less than $10 per adult with a discounted rate for families, but during this festival, admission is free. If you're visiting in late June, you'll get to experience Sankt Hans Aften, which is the Danish version of Midsummer's Eve. In this event, locals celebrate with bonfires, live music, and traditional Danish dances under the prairie sky. You'll get to experience the traditions of one of the happiest countries in the world.
Tour a Danish windmill and experience Viking life
According to Tripadvisor, Elk Horn's 1848 Danish Windmill is more than just a popular landmark; it's an actual windmill from Denmark that was disassembled and rebuilt in the U.S. in the 1970s. Not only is it the only working Danish windmill in the U.S., but it is also possible to climb inside to see the gears in motion. When visiting this landmark, you'll gain insights into centuries-old Danish milling practices. Don't forget to visit the Danish import gift shop for authentic Danish pancakes, wooden clogs, Viking souvenirs, and comfort items that will help you to understand the Danish concept of hygge.
Right next to the windmill, you'll find a mockup of a Viking smithy at VikingHjem, where you can see blacksmithing demos, Viking tools, and even real armor. While the gift shop is free to explore, the windmill tour charges a small fee. Be sure to check the website for updated prices and opening hours.
Savor authentic Danish flavors and small-town hospitality
One of the best experiences at Elk Horn — besides the museum — is eating like a Dane in town! From trying flaky pastries and unique meat dishes to exploring cozy tavern vibes, this town is full of fabulous places to eat and drink. Your first stop should be the Norse Horse Tavern, which has a 5-star rating on Yelp, and is a cozy pub that combines Midwestern charm with Danish flavors. When visiting this Viking-themed sports bar, you'll find several beers on tap and excellent pairing recommendations from the staff. According to a Yelp user, you don't want to miss its unique "Dirty Dane" challenge: a shot of Danish snaps with a pint of Busch Light.
Next on your list should be Larsen's Pub, with a 4.5-star rating on Tripadvisor. Here, you can get your hands on a great Midwestern-style pork tenderloin sandwich. For dessert, visit the local bakery and coffee spot in town, Kringle Man Pastries. Here, we recommend trying Denmark's signature pastry, the Kringle, which is a flaky, buttery, almond-filled delicacy. Pair it with a cup of Danish-style coffee for the ultimate afternoon pick-me-up.
If you're visiting in December, you don't want to miss the Julefest Christmas Market, where you can try gløgg (hot spiced wine) and shop for handmade Danish gifts. Be sure to visit this Danish American town on your unforgettable road trip along the 142-mile Western Scenic Byway. You can take a detour at Kimballton, hit the town, and return to the road afterward. We don't recommend flying into Elk Horn, since it's best experienced as part of a road trip. But if you want to anyway, the closest airport to Elk Horn is Omaha Airport around 70 miles to the southwest.