Walk Across The World's Longest Stress Ribbon Bridge In California For Picturesque Views

The bridge is part of the 1.6-mile roundtrip Lake Hodges Pedestrian Bridge Trail, which is considered easy, kid-friendly, and leashed dog-friendly. It's also open for those on mountain bikes and connects to a trail system that spans a total of 22 miles. A trek across the bridge provides great viewing for some of the best bird watching in the United States, along with other wildlife as part of a protected habitat. It also features signage that explains the history of the area and the bridge and other interesting facts so you can learn along the way.

Tripadvisor reviewers note the ease and well-maintained trails and wildlife viewing as reasons to visit. Others mention that the lake's water level depends on the season and conditions, which can cause a dry bed underneath the bridge, but is worthy of a visit during any season. During the summer, heat and lack of shade is a factor, so reviewers recommended going early in the day. That way, you can also beat the crowds.

Winter is often the rainiest time of year in Southern California when the water level is at its peak. A trek across the bridge during the fall season would allow for a stop in nearby Rancho Bernardo at a gorgeous California farm to pick your own sunflowers as a fun addition to your day. Don't miss out on the experience of putting two feet forward or the pedal to the medal on this one-of-a-kind bridge.

