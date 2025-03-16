Situated Between LA And Palm Springs Is A Lavender-Filled Valley With Romantic French Countryside Vibes

California sometimes feels like it doesn't belong in the United States. With its deserts, lush coastlines, and bustling cities, this state has all the makings of a country in itself. Though California's incredible landscape is uniquely American, some parts of California have a wildly European feel. For example, travelers often find a touch of France in the town of Cherry Valley, a picturesque rural community full of meadows, rolling hills, and beautiful sunsets.

With thriving lavender fields and wildflower groves in full bloom from June to July, Cherry Valley's rich and scented air feels similar to that of Grasse, a place known as "the perfume capital of the world" in the French Riviera. However, appearance-wise, Cherry Valley is often compared to Provence, France due to not only its lavender fields but also its serene atmosphere and cherry trees (which are common in Provence). On top of its European vibes, Cherry Valley's lake is a great place to camp, park an RV, and swim.

Another great thing about Cherry Valley is how easy it is to reach because it is located between L.A. and Palm Springs. If you are coming from outside of California, Cherry Valley is a short one-and-a-half-hour drive from Long Beach Airport. It's also only around a two-hour drive from Los Angeles International Airport. Plus, along with great art and hikes, similar to the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake, Cherry Valley has a unique charm to it that makes it one of the best under-the-radar places to visit in the state.