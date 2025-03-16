Situated Between LA And Palm Springs Is A Lavender-Filled Valley With Romantic French Countryside Vibes
California sometimes feels like it doesn't belong in the United States. With its deserts, lush coastlines, and bustling cities, this state has all the makings of a country in itself. Though California's incredible landscape is uniquely American, some parts of California have a wildly European feel. For example, travelers often find a touch of France in the town of Cherry Valley, a picturesque rural community full of meadows, rolling hills, and beautiful sunsets.
With thriving lavender fields and wildflower groves in full bloom from June to July, Cherry Valley's rich and scented air feels similar to that of Grasse, a place known as "the perfume capital of the world" in the French Riviera. However, appearance-wise, Cherry Valley is often compared to Provence, France due to not only its lavender fields but also its serene atmosphere and cherry trees (which are common in Provence). On top of its European vibes, Cherry Valley's lake is a great place to camp, park an RV, and swim.
Another great thing about Cherry Valley is how easy it is to reach because it is located between L.A. and Palm Springs. If you are coming from outside of California, Cherry Valley is a short one-and-a-half-hour drive from Long Beach Airport. It's also only around a two-hour drive from Los Angeles International Airport. Plus, along with great art and hikes, similar to the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake, Cherry Valley has a unique charm to it that makes it one of the best under-the-radar places to visit in the state.
Cherry Valley is slice of Europe in sunny California
Cherry Valley became famous during World War II for the pick-your-own-cherries concept, which was born out of a shortage of farm labor under conscription. And while the area is still most well-known for its cherry trees, there are many reasons why Cherry Valley is worth visiting. Perhaps the most important reason is its renowned lavender fields, which are not only beautiful but will make you feel like you're on that European getaway. This is especially true at 123 Farm, which has the lushest and most exemplary organic lavender fields in all of Southern California.
The farm also hosts an annual lavender festival held between May and July from 5 to 10 p.m. on certain days to celebrate the farm's thriving lavender crops. During this time, visitors can enjoy lavender-infused drinks and desserts and purchase other lavender-themed goods at the artisanal market. 123 Farm also hosts "Lavender Nights," which is an outdoor nighttime dining experience where attendees sit under oak and olive trees that are lit up with thousands of string lights and enjoy food from the Grand Oak Restaurant, lavender cocktails, and live music. The Lavender Nights event requires a prior reservation and takes place Wednesday through Monday from August to October.
What else to do near Cherry Valley
Cherry Valley's greatest export is its namesake — cherries. In fact, Cherry Valley is located only minutes from the town of Beaumont, which hosts an annual four-day cherry festival in late May, early June to welcome in the cherry harvest. The festival includes a parade, carnival rides, and live music. Cherry Valley is dedicated to its culture, with the Edward-Dean Museum & Gardens at the epicenter of its devotion to the arts. Exhibiting a large collection of European and Asian decorative art from the 16th to the 19th centuries, the museum also hosts cultural events throughout the year, adding to Cherry Valley's European feel.
Furthermore, nature-lovers will find plenty to do in Cherry Valley as part of the San Bernadino National Forest is right next door — where California's nature reveals its most beautiful side in a landscape full of streams, creeks, and waterfalls. The San Bernadino Forest offers visitors the opportunity to partake in various outdoor activities such as swimming, fishing, hunting, hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding. With camping facilities and spots to park an RV, the forest is perfect for those who want to sleep under the stars. It also provides access to Southern California's tallest mountain, San Gorgonio. San Timoteo Canyon State Park and Wildwood Canyon State Park are also close by, making Cherry Valley one of the best places to make a pitstop on that California national park road trip. With its truly beautiful surrounding countryside, array of nature parks, and eternal spring energy, Cherry Valley is one of the most romantic, European-esque places you'll find in all of the Golden State.