Pennsylvania's 'Number One Must-Visit Small Town' Is An Underrated Hub Of Trendy Shops, Food, And Fun
With two big cities, the gorgeous Pocono Mountains, and the "best all-time work of American architecture" within its borders, Pennsylvania has a little bit of everything. It's also home to charming small towns like Ambler, which was recently listed as the "number one must-visit small town in Pennsylvania" by Thrillist. Its combination of gorgeous Victorian-era buildings and trendy shops has made it a popular destination within an hour's drive of Philadelphia, and anyone seeking a laid-back getaway will find it to be just the cozy town they were looking for.
Named after Mary Johnson Ambler — a resident who offered major support during the Great Train Wreck of 1856 — the tiny town of Ambler is home to 6,700 people across less than a square mile. Its main attractions are all centered around Main Street, which is absolutely oversized given the town's population. The tree-lined streets feature specialty shops, restaurants, and all sorts of cultural attractions, each one housed inside well-kept historic buildings that give the town an undeniable charm.
The best entertainment and shopping in Ambler
Ambler is quite small, but there's plenty of action happening on Main Street and East Butler Avenue. Running for a few blocks right through the heart of town, this is where you'll likely end up spending most of your time. The Ambler Theater is one of the biggest attractions in the area — the non-profit theater shows a variety of art house, classic, and modern movies. It's been around since 1928 in various forms, and its remarkable architecture featuring Spanish Colonial finishes makes it a must-visit spot while in town. Check out its showtimes to see if you can squeeze in a movie during your trip.
A few steps away from Ambler Theater is the Act II Playhouse. The cozy auditorium produces an assortment of plays and musicals throughout the year, and it's an excellent complement to the nearby theater. It's not quite as old (having been founded in 1998), but it's a fantastic local organization worth visiting.
Once you've had your fill of films and plays, simply take a stroll through the rest of the town. Aside from a glimpse at Ambler's striking architecture, you'll get to pop into stores like Sweet Annie's Candy Shoppe, Main Street Vintage, and the community-owned grocery store, Weavers Way Co-op. Walk a few blocks north, and you can even take a stop at the Wissahickon Waterfowl Preserve, which is an excellent spot for birdwatching — keep your eyes peeled for sandpipers, northern shovelers, and hooded mergansers.
Planning your trip to Ambler, Pennsylvania
If you want to spend your days ambling around the cozy streets of Ambler, visit in the summer. This is when you'll have warm weather and plenty of daylight, giving you more than enough time to enjoy everything the town has to offer. Alternatively, you can check the community's calendar to see if there's a specific event you'd like to attend. Popular ones include their weekly spring to fall Farmers Market and the Fire & Ice Festival in the winter.
Similar to a small riverfront Pennsylvania borough, you'll find some great lodging options in and around Ambler. Just a few minutes away in the neighboring town of Blue Bell is the Normandy Farm Hotel. The historic white building holds plenty of modern conveniences inside, and with an on-site restaurant, it's the perfect spot to unwind. Downtown Ambler might be an even better spot for dinner, with over a dozen restaurants lining Main Street. This includes the highly rated Italian eatery From the Boot, the contemporary Mexican restaurant Cantina Feliz, and Tannery Run Brew Works.
If you're traveling from Philadelphia, be sure to check out the city's one excellent destination for shopping and dining. The international airport is located less than an hour from downtown Ambler, making it the best way for out-of-state visitors to travel. Depending on which driving route you take to Ambler, consider making a detour to visit the Morris Arboretum & Gardens of the University of Pennsylvania.