Pennsylvania's 'Number One Must-Visit Small Town' Is An Underrated Hub Of Trendy Shops, Food, And Fun

Ambler is quite small, but there's plenty of action happening on Main Street and East Butler Avenue. Running for a few blocks right through the heart of town, this is where you'll likely end up spending most of your time. The Ambler Theater is one of the biggest attractions in the area — the non-profit theater shows a variety of art house, classic, and modern movies. It's been around since 1928 in various forms, and its remarkable architecture featuring Spanish Colonial finishes makes it a must-visit spot while in town. Check out its showtimes to see if you can squeeze in a movie during your trip.

A few steps away from Ambler Theater is the Act II Playhouse. The cozy auditorium produces an assortment of plays and musicals throughout the year, and it's an excellent complement to the nearby theater. It's not quite as old (having been founded in 1998), but it's a fantastic local organization worth visiting.

Once you've had your fill of films and plays, simply take a stroll through the rest of the town. Aside from a glimpse at Ambler's striking architecture, you'll get to pop into stores like Sweet Annie's Candy Shoppe, Main Street Vintage, and the community-owned grocery store, Weavers Way Co-op. Walk a few blocks north, and you can even take a stop at the Wissahickon Waterfowl Preserve, which is an excellent spot for birdwatching — keep your eyes peeled for sandpipers, northern shovelers, and hooded mergansers.