The One-Of-A-Kind Oahu Luau With A World-Champion Fire Knife Dancer As Your Host

Luaus can get a bad rep sometimes. Some may say that they're often overpriced or touristy, but the truth is that they're actually one of the best (and most entertaining) ways to sample traditional Polynesian food, learn about Hawaii's ancient customs and cultures, and see some amazing dance performances. Luaus are steeped in rich Hawaiian history and tradition, and no one throws a luau quite like the Chief.

One of the main things that sets Chief's Luau apart from the rest is its dynamic host, Chief Sielu, whose fire knife skills have garnered him much-deserved global recognition. The "Ambassador of Polynesia" keeps the audience completely captivated with his humor and storytelling. The man is a natural-born entertainer. In fact, he's even made a couple of TV appearances, including a stint on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

During the show, you'll get to experience an array of traditional Polynesian dances from a few different islands (Hawaii, Tahiti, Samoa, and more), all of which culminate in a fire knife finale that will literally leave your jaw on the floor. Before the performance starts, guests can also explore a few other cultural activities (like headband and basket weaving), shop at the artisan market, and graze the all-you-eat Hawaiian buffet packed full of island favorites. The production quality and overall atmosphere of the luau make the experience well worth the hefty price tag. At the time of this writing, adult tickets start at around $140.