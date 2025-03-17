One Phone Carrier Offers Hidden Travel Perks Like Free In-Flight Wi-Fi And Rental Car Discounts
If you travel a lot, you may be sick of the same shows and films on your airline's in-flight entertainment system. Maybe you forgot to bring your old wired headphones for the plane's aux jack and can't watch anything, or perhaps you've been waiting for some free time to binge watch a new series on your device. If you need to keep in touch with friends, family, or work while flying, there is one phone carrier that has some pretty great travel perks. T-Mobile has a few plans that give you data when traveling internationally and also free in-flight Wi-Fi.
With the company's Go5G Plus and Go5G Next plans, you'll get unlimited Wi-Fi and texting on major domestic airlines. Even if you have the basic Go5G plan, you'll get four full flights with free Wi-Fi and a complimentary hour on other trips throughout year. It's really easy to connect as well. You simply switch your phone to airplane mode and connect to the airline's Wi-Fi. Then you're sent to a portal to sign in with your number and get a code.
It's a pretty great deal, especially since airlines like United are modernizing in-flight technology, so there is more to do on a plane than simply deleting the photos on your phone while you fly (although it's probably worth doing that while you stream anyway). In addition to Wi-Fi, frequent travelers with T-Mobile will also be able to enjoy other perks, like discounts on rental cars.
The travel benefits you get with some T-Mobile plans
Both the Go5G Plus and Go5G Next plans have even more travel benefits, including up to 5 GB of high speed data in over 200 countries. After that, the speed slows down, but you can purchase additional data if you use it a lot. With these T-Mobile plans, you don't have to let them know before you travel. You can just start using the phone at your destination, and the plan will kick in automatically. It's always a good idea to use Wi-Fi when available when you can to avoid going over. If you actually want to talk on the phone, you get unlimited calls in Canada and Mexico, but outside of those two countries, international calls are 25 cents per minute. If you tend to use the phone a lot, you can also add unlimited calling for $15 a month.
It's not just your data that benefits from these plans. T-Mobile also gives you a complimentary AAA membership for a year, so if your car breaks down in the U.S., you can get help fast. If you plan on getting a rental car, go through Dollar Car Rental and you won't get penalties if you bring the car back without filling up the tank first. The same goes for renting an EV through Hertz, as you won't have to pay a fee if it's not charged up. Finally, T-Mobile plans give you a 15% discount on Hilton Hotels all over the world, with rotating travel deals at T-Mobile Travel (though you'll have to have an account to login to see the current ones).