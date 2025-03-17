One Phone Carrier Offers Hidden Travel Perks Like Free In-Flight Wi-Fi And Rental Car Discounts

If you travel a lot, you may be sick of the same shows and films on your airline's in-flight entertainment system. Maybe you forgot to bring your old wired headphones for the plane's aux jack and can't watch anything, or perhaps you've been waiting for some free time to binge watch a new series on your device. If you need to keep in touch with friends, family, or work while flying, there is one phone carrier that has some pretty great travel perks. T-Mobile has a few plans that give you data when traveling internationally and also free in-flight Wi-Fi.

With the company's Go5G Plus and Go5G Next plans, you'll get unlimited Wi-Fi and texting on major domestic airlines. Even if you have the basic Go5G plan, you'll get four full flights with free Wi-Fi and a complimentary hour on other trips throughout year. It's really easy to connect as well. You simply switch your phone to airplane mode and connect to the airline's Wi-Fi. Then you're sent to a portal to sign in with your number and get a code.

It's a pretty great deal, especially since airlines like United are modernizing in-flight technology, so there is more to do on a plane than simply deleting the photos on your phone while you fly (although it's probably worth doing that while you stream anyway). In addition to Wi-Fi, frequent travelers with T-Mobile will also be able to enjoy other perks, like discounts on rental cars.