Why You Don't Need To Pay Extra To Experience The Alps' Beauty, According To Rick Steves

In some cases, travelers use gondolas as a shortcut for getting high into the Alps. That requires the purchase of lift tickets, which vary in price depending on the country you're in and the particular lift you're using. For example, in Chamonix, France, tickets are priced at roughly $95 for one day (as of this writing), while day tickets for the lift are about $70 in both the Italian Dolomites and in the Wetterstein Range in Austria.

Once you've reached altitude, however, the awe-inspiring nature surrounding you is yours to enjoy for free. Many trails across the mountain range are connected by mountain huts, which Rick Steves mentioned in his blog are typically low-cost lodgings. There are nearly 1,000 huts across the network of trails, allowing visitors to plan bespoke hikes of varying lengths and difficulties — and always with somewhere to lay their heads at night.

The huts vary in price from $36 for a bed in a dorm-style room to more than $100 per night for the more ritzy mountain accommodations. Those prices typically include both dinner the night of check-in and breakfast before you leave. Hikers pass by enough huts on their journeys that they can often stop for lunch at one, too. Main dishes are priced between $14 and $17 at most places.