This North Carolina Mountain State Park Is A Secret Rock Climber's Haven With Scenic Trails And Overlooks

Mountains are a ubiquitous feature of many of America's most majestic natural settings. East of the Mississippi River, the state that is arguably most associated with magnificent mountain views is North Carolina. Not only is North Carolina's Mount Mitchell the highest point on the East Coast but the state also contains many of the most scenic vistas in the Blue Ridge Mountains and other regions of Appalachia. North Carolina's portion of the Great Smoky Mountains is its most famous feature, with unforgettable national park views and enchanting Great Smoky Mountain towns like Waynesville. But North Carolina's many state parks boast under-the-radar mountain destinations that rival more famous national parks. One perfect example is the sublime Crowders Mountain State Park.

The summits at Crowders Mountain State Park are not the highest in North Carolina, but what they lack in elevation they more than make up for in amazing views and experiences. Many of the park's observation points offer views that easily match those available at higher-altitude North Carolina mountains like Mount Mitchell. Even better, the park's rocky terrain provides top-tier rock climbing opportunities hard to find in other North Carolina parks. And while many North Carolina outdoor destinations require lengthy drives out into the wilderness, Crowders Mountain State Park has the advantage of being right outside North Carolina's largest city.