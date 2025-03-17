Indiana's 'Home Of The Classics' Is A Charming, Walkable, And Historic Midwest City For A Weekend Getaway

Tucked away in the northeast corner of Indiana sits the little town of Auburn. Though it's small in size with a population under 14,000, it's a walkable destination steeped in automotive history. It has been lovingly nicknamed the "Home of the Classics," as you'll find a bunch of fantastic museums related to classic cars and the auto industry in town — making Auburn the perfect spot for motorheads to unwind in the Midwest.

Though you'll likely want a vehicle if you're looking to visit all its best attractions, Auburn features a highly walkable downtown. Like some of the other best downtowns in the Midwest, it has a central square with a bit of green space that wraps around the local courthouse. The surrounding streets offer opportunities for both shopping and dining, and there's even a premier deli market, Carve, just a few blocks away.

It lacks the beautiful natural scenery found in one of Utah's most walkable cities, but Auburn makes up for it with a wealth of intriguing museums and budget-friendly prices that make it an excellent choice for all travelers. The closest airport to Auburn is Fort Wayne International Airport (40 minutes away), where you can snag a rental. Alternatively, you can include Auburn in a Midwest road trip from your home state.