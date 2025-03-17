Indiana's 'Home Of The Classics' Is A Charming, Walkable, And Historic Midwest City For A Weekend Getaway
Tucked away in the northeast corner of Indiana sits the little town of Auburn. Though it's small in size with a population under 14,000, it's a walkable destination steeped in automotive history. It has been lovingly nicknamed the "Home of the Classics," as you'll find a bunch of fantastic museums related to classic cars and the auto industry in town — making Auburn the perfect spot for motorheads to unwind in the Midwest.
Though you'll likely want a vehicle if you're looking to visit all its best attractions, Auburn features a highly walkable downtown. Like some of the other best downtowns in the Midwest, it has a central square with a bit of green space that wraps around the local courthouse. The surrounding streets offer opportunities for both shopping and dining, and there's even a premier deli market, Carve, just a few blocks away.
It lacks the beautiful natural scenery found in one of Utah's most walkable cities, but Auburn makes up for it with a wealth of intriguing museums and budget-friendly prices that make it an excellent choice for all travelers. The closest airport to Auburn is Fort Wayne International Airport (40 minutes away), where you can snag a rental. Alternatively, you can include Auburn in a Midwest road trip from your home state.
Automotive history and museums in Auburn, Indiana
With three educational (and entertaining) automotive museums in town, it's no wonder Auburn is known as the "Home of the Classics." The town has deep ties to the industry, with the Auburn Automobile Company opening its doors in 1900 and its Duesenberg racing team winning multiple Indy 500s over the ensuing years. However, after several decades of success, the company was put up for auction in 1967, though no interested buyers came forward. Today, you can learn all about its storied past by visiting the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum — it's been serving the public since 1974 and is a remarkable way to gain an appreciation for Indiana's contribution to the industry.
While the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is likely the most compelling attraction in town, there are still two other museums worthy of your time. This includes the National Auto & Truck Museum, with its massive collection of vintage vehicles, and the Early Ford V-8 Museum. Holding all sorts of Ford models produced between 1932 and 1953, it's the perfect spot for enthusiasts to get an up-close look at the company's coolest cars.
You'll find additional opportunities to learn about automotive history about two hours away at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, so consider driving south to check it out. While you're there, be sure to swing by a scenic district full of art and shops that's home to Indiana's most famous establishments.
Shopping, dining, and lodging in Auburn, Indiana
The main attraction of Auburn is its lineup of automotive museums, but don't sleep on its downtown core. Though it's just a few blocks in size, it's where you'll find fantastic restaurants and a few charming shops. One of the best-reviewed restaurants is the Auburn City Steakhouse. Housed inside an elegant brick building, its menu is loaded with upscale dishes — including hearty steaks and premium wines. Right next door is the more affordable Pizza Forum, offering the usual assortment of pizza, pasta, and sandwiches in a cozy setting.
Don't forget to do some shopping while in Auburn — boutiques like Birch & Bell Boutique, Forget Me Not, and All About You offer an eclectic mix of clothing and accessories, and they're all within walking distance of each other. You can also explore the local favorite Blue Fruit Jar Antiques and its selection of paintings, jewelry, and other vintage collectibles. For even more shopping and dining, head northwest to a charming beach town near Indiana's only national park.
Most of the hotels in Auburn are of the chain variety, and they're primarily nestled along the highway west of town. However, what they lack in charm, they make up for with affordability — depending on when you travel, you can easily find a spacious room for under $100 per night. These are also within walking distance of big shopping centers housing Walmart and Aldi, should you need any essentials. So, while they may not be the most exciting accommodations, they're certainly convenient.