A Secret Quebec Peninsula Offers Sweeping Vistas Dotted With Serene Lighthouses And Seafood Shacks

Whipped by the winds that rush over the Gulf of St. Lawrence, the Gaspé Peninsula juts out into the ocean from Quebec's eastern front. Scattered with rugged isles, packed with national parks, and abundant with wildlife, the wild Canadian region draws nature lovers to Quebec's breathtaking coast. Spanning 11,714 square miles of untamed outdoors, the Gaspé Peninsula encompasses five areas of natural beauty: the coast, the Chaleur Bay, the Valley, Land's End, and the Upper Gaspé. Inside, you'll find four national parks, with the highest skiable peaks in the east and hiking trails frequented by moose and mountain caribou.

It's not only the landscapes that tempt travelers to the Gaspé Peninsula: the world-class seafood scene and unique history also attract attention from the outside world. Dotted with wooden seafront homes and shacks selling fresh fish, its similarity to the Scandinavian shoreline harkens back to its 1,000-year-old Viking heritage. The first Europeans to find Vinland, as it was known in those days, the Vikings were followed by Quebec's French conquerors, who planted their cross in Gaspé and pronounced themselves rulers of all of Canada.

Despite being the first frontier for hardy historic adventurers, the far-flung peninsula isn't the easiest destination to reach these days. International arrivals will need to make a quick stopover in one of Canada's international airports, ideally Toronto, Montreal, or Halifax, or from the province's eponymous capital once you've ticked off all of the best things to do in Quebec City. These cities each connect travelers to various small regional airports that service the region. Being roughly the size of Belgium, the diverse landscapes of the Gaspé Peninsula are best explored on the road. Hire a car in Gaspé and follow the scenic, lighthouse-spotted route that loops around the region.