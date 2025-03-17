A Secret Quebec Peninsula Offers Sweeping Vistas Dotted With Serene Lighthouses And Seafood Shacks
Whipped by the winds that rush over the Gulf of St. Lawrence, the Gaspé Peninsula juts out into the ocean from Quebec's eastern front. Scattered with rugged isles, packed with national parks, and abundant with wildlife, the wild Canadian region draws nature lovers to Quebec's breathtaking coast. Spanning 11,714 square miles of untamed outdoors, the Gaspé Peninsula encompasses five areas of natural beauty: the coast, the Chaleur Bay, the Valley, Land's End, and the Upper Gaspé. Inside, you'll find four national parks, with the highest skiable peaks in the east and hiking trails frequented by moose and mountain caribou.
It's not only the landscapes that tempt travelers to the Gaspé Peninsula: the world-class seafood scene and unique history also attract attention from the outside world. Dotted with wooden seafront homes and shacks selling fresh fish, its similarity to the Scandinavian shoreline harkens back to its 1,000-year-old Viking heritage. The first Europeans to find Vinland, as it was known in those days, the Vikings were followed by Quebec's French conquerors, who planted their cross in Gaspé and pronounced themselves rulers of all of Canada.
Despite being the first frontier for hardy historic adventurers, the far-flung peninsula isn't the easiest destination to reach these days. International arrivals will need to make a quick stopover in one of Canada's international airports, ideally Toronto, Montreal, or Halifax, or from the province's eponymous capital once you've ticked off all of the best things to do in Quebec City. These cities each connect travelers to various small regional airports that service the region. Being roughly the size of Belgium, the diverse landscapes of the Gaspé Peninsula are best explored on the road. Hire a car in Gaspé and follow the scenic, lighthouse-spotted route that loops around the region.
Explore wild national parks in Quebec's Gaspé Peninsula
Extending along the southerly shore of the St. Lawrence River until it billows out into the Gulf of St. Lawrence, the vast forests and mountains of the Gaspé Peninsula stretch out to Quebec's eastern edge. They're subdivided into protected categories, with much of the wild interior being incorporated into the region's national parks. Explorers with a keen eye for unique wildlife and a love of sweeping vistas should plan a route that winds between these carefully conserved areas.
Adventurous outdoorsmen should take to the hiking trails that weave between the peaks of the Chic-Choc and McGerrigle mountains in Gaspésie National Park. The crisscrossing hiking routes encroach upon the territory of wild woodland caribou, unique to Quebec, as well as the haunts of mighty moose and seabird flocks that swell like dark clouds in the coastal sky. To encounter the Gaspé Peninsula's marine wildlife up close instead, visit Forillon National Park. Here, you can kayak with playful seals just off the Quebec shore, or take a whale watching tour for a chance to spy cresting humpbacks, white-sided dolphin pods, enormous sunfish and basking sharks, or even the exceedingly rare, colossal blue whales.
These sea giants are overarched by colonies of coastal birds, roosted in protected homes in Percé Rock National Park. More than 300 bird species call its craggy cliffs home, but the park's Migratory Bird Sanctuary is best known for its population of northern gannets. They can be found in their tens of thousands soaring above the rugged shoreline of the Gaspé Peninsula.
Enjoy fresh seafood and Québécois flavors in the Gaspé Peninsula
Marrying the finely-tuned techniques of French cooking with the delectable ingredients native to eastern Canada, Quebec's chefs have created their own unique cuisine scene. In the Gaspé Peninsula, the province's culinary prowess meets the fresh flavors of the Atlantic Ocean, a dream combo for seafood lovers planning a trip north of the border. With all the trappings of an exceptional east coast destination, Canada's sumptuous seafood, scenic views, and coastal hikes make it an alternative to crowded Maine.
When you're mapping out your road trip route along the rugged Canadian coastline, you should align strategic spots to stop with the countless seafood shacks, known as casse-croûtes, that line the shore. These lowkey eateries serve up local favorites, like lobster doused with garlic butter, guédille (or rolls) packed with succulent snow crab, and platters of fresh northern shrimp. All of these east coast delicacies are available in seasonal abundance, so you should plan to travel between early June and mid-October, when all of the local businesses are open for the summer.
For more elevated eats, opt for one of the world-class restaurants that can be found within the region. Finish up a day exploring Bic National Park by dining at Chez Saint-Pierre, tasting your way through the St. Lawrence Gulf with a six-course set menu. The high-end restaurant introduces travelers to local delicacies like gourmet whelks, favored by the Indigenous Mi'kmaq people of the region, and the rockfish beloved by the French. Alternatively, taste quintessential east coast treats at La Maison du Pêcheur, including smoked salmon, scallops crudo, and, of course, Québécois poutine.