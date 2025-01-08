The Best Things To Do In Quebec City

Europe has long been one of North Americans' top travel destinations, but getting there is not always easy. Flights across the Atlantic Ocean are long. Prices can be expensive. Don't even get us started about the time difference (although Rick Steve swears that this medication can help your jet lag). All these complications might leave some travelers wondering whether there is a way to enjoy the charms of a European village without traveling halfway across the world. The good news is that Québec City, Canada, offers this experience in spades.

Founded by French colonizers in 1608, Québec City brings all the allure of an adorable European getaway to North America. The town will draw you in with its adorable cobblestone roads and 300-year-old stone buildings. Most residents of Québec City speak French and English, introducing a touch of cultural immersion. The best part is that the town is situated just northeast of Montréal, which means it's still in the Eastern time zone. Residents of Boston, Albany, and Ottawa can even drive to Québec with relative ease.

After spending a week in Québec City, we discovered that the town bursts with plenty of recreation. Nature lovers, art admirers, and history buffs will all find activities they enjoy. We tried a little bit of everything and then compiled a list of our favorite outings. These are our picks for the best excursions in Québec City.