The Best Things To Do In Quebec City
Europe has long been one of North Americans' top travel destinations, but getting there is not always easy. Flights across the Atlantic Ocean are long. Prices can be expensive. Don't even get us started about the time difference (although Rick Steve swears that this medication can help your jet lag). All these complications might leave some travelers wondering whether there is a way to enjoy the charms of a European village without traveling halfway across the world. The good news is that Québec City, Canada, offers this experience in spades.
Founded by French colonizers in 1608, Québec City brings all the allure of an adorable European getaway to North America. The town will draw you in with its adorable cobblestone roads and 300-year-old stone buildings. Most residents of Québec City speak French and English, introducing a touch of cultural immersion. The best part is that the town is situated just northeast of Montréal, which means it's still in the Eastern time zone. Residents of Boston, Albany, and Ottawa can even drive to Québec with relative ease.
After spending a week in Québec City, we discovered that the town bursts with plenty of recreation. Nature lovers, art admirers, and history buffs will all find activities they enjoy. We tried a little bit of everything and then compiled a list of our favorite outings. These are our picks for the best excursions in Québec City.
Wander the historic streets of Old Québec
The historic quarter of Québec City is a wonder to behold. It is one of the few old colonial cities in North America — along with the coastal gem of St. Augustine, Florida — that has maintained the architectural elements of its historical past. Unlike its rival towns, Québec still boasts its original ramparts as well as a pair of impressive old city gates. For this reason, Old Québec has earned the status of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and it should be one of the first places you explore on a trip to the region.
As soon as you arrive in town, take the iconic Breakneck Stairs down to the lower historic center. Alternatively, catch a ride on the Funiculaire elevator. Regardless of how you choose to travel, try not to gasp as you descend into a village that looks like it came straight out of a fairy tale. You'll immediately notice rows of charming old stone houses, many adorned with plaques dating the structures to the 1600s and 1700s. Additionally, Specialty shops with locally made artisan goods line the historic cobblestone streets.
If the weather is chilly — as it certainly can be — warm up in the boutique stores. There, you can try everything from sparkling cider to French-inspired cheeses. Maple syrup fans must swing by the old sugar shack. Pastry lovers, meanwhile, must stop inside a local café for a hot cocoa and croissant.
Pop into the art galleries on Rue Saint-Pierre
If you're feeling particularly artsy, you might want to find your way to Rue Saint-Pierre. Nestled into the edge of the lower historical city, this picturesque street is home to numerous art galleries. As you stroll down this pedestrian-friendly route, peek through the galleries' tall glass windows and gaze at everything from paintings to sculptures to prints. Much of the work of local artists depicts life in Québec, including the marvels of fall foliage and the brooding dramas of winter. Feel free to head inside when you inevitably see something that speaks to you. You might even find yourself heading home with a new print in tow!
Of course, Rue Saint-Pierre and the surrounding area offer far more than the art scene. Near the galleries, you'll find a number of trendy restaurants. On the pricier side, Bistro L'Orygine is known for preparing all of its meals with farm-to-table ingredients. The more affordable Don Vegan, meanwhile, makes incredible vegan meals in a colorful, upbeat environment. Regardless of your tastes, you can make an afternoon out of your trip to the lower city. Wander into some galleries, grab a bite, and then head out again for more sightseeing. There may be no better way to immerse yourself in the local culture.
Learn about Québec at the Musée de la Civilization
The region of Québec is full of people from different cultures, and the Musée de la Civilization proudly exhibits its region's diversity. Located just a stone's throw away from the art galleries on Rue Saint-Pierre, this impressive museum is the perfect place to explore after an hour or two. Here, the exhibitions seek to tell local stories from the past and present. One part of its permanent collection — an exhibit titled "This Is Our Story" — opens a conversation about Inuit and other Native Canadian identities in the modern world. Another permanent exhibit, "In Other Words, Québec," similarly discusses the region's ever-changing population in light of migration patterns from the last several thousand years.
Beyond the telling of fascinating histories, the Musée de la Civilization provides visitors with a welcoming environment. Large windows flood the interior with natural light, and a gorgeous terrace provides views of the St. Lawrence River. The museum is also incredibly interactive, with plenty of digital learning stations and short films to keep visitors entertained. Because of this, the Musée de la Civilization is considered one of the most kid-friendly attractions in the area.
Hit the Winter Playground (or summertime waterpark)
The Musée de la Civilization is not the only Québec City attraction that appeals to travelers of all ages. Located just a 40-minute drive from Old Québec, the Winter Playground by Village Vacances Valcartier provides visitors with maximum cold-weather fun. With three different kinds of snow tubing slides and one slope for snow rafting, this complex will keep high-energy travelers on their toes. Ice skating buffs will love circling the 0.62-mile skating path. Folks looking for a romantic date will be pleased to know that the path is illuminated every evening for after-sunset hours. Hot cocoa is available on the premises, making for the best kind of winter experience.
Naturally, Québec City does not offer piles of snow all year round, and the Winter Playground closes in the spring. During the summer months, the space re-opens, transforming into an enormous outdoor waterpark. Here, travelers can soak vitamin D at a rented cabana or by floating in the lazy river. More energetic visitors can spend an afternoon racing down one of the resorts' 35 different water slides or leaping in the wave pool. Whether you are looking for a chill afternoon by the pool or an adrenaline rush, the Village Vacances Valcartier outdoor waterpark will serve exactly what you need.
Grab a drink in the lobby of the Hôtel de Glace ice hotel
Winters in Québec City may be cold, but the town's frigid air gives way to some pretty spectacular wonderlands. The city is home to North America's only ice hotel — the iconic Hôtel de Glace. Nestled just a few feet from Village Vacances Valcartier Winter Playground, this unique structure is a work of art. With walls made of ice and snow and halls filled with ice sculptures, the Hôtel de Glace is well worth a visit.
To be clear, you don't have to sleep in the ice hotel to enjoy it. Visitors can purchase passes to wander the interior; in our opinion, the experience is worth every penny. Because hotel guests do not enter their hotel rooms until late in the evening, day pass holders are allowed to enter the rooms and admire the furniture made of ice. They are also permitted to wander the extensive lobby, where they can admire elaborate ice carvings or lounge in piles of furs.
One of the biggest highlights is ordering a drink in the hotel bar, which offers everything from cocktails to mocktails to hot chocolate. Cold beverages are served in cups made of ice, and guests can enjoy their drinks at icy high tops. Although the hotel offers several fire pits, it's still cold. Don't forget your warmest coat — you'll need it.
Explore Montmorency Falls
The most famous waterfall in Canada is no doubt Niagara Falls (Check out the awesome things to do at Niagara Falls). Although those stunning cataracts are certainly the broadest in North America, they aren't the tallest. Just 20 minutes north of Québec City lies the impressive Montmorency Falls. Almost 100 feet taller than Niagara Falls, this geographic wonder is a must-visit for anyone who loves nature. Visitors can view the sight via a boardwalk that loops around the lower end of the falls. They can climb to the upper falls, where a sightseeing bridge passes directly over the roaring waters. Folks looking for an alternative way to the top will love riding the gondola, which offers a whole new perspective on the landscape.
Hikers will be pleased to know that there are plenty of walking paths near Montmorency Falls. Located just across the street from the upper end of the falls, the Résurgences Trail winds along the scenic Montmorency River. Open year-round, this path provides a short out-and-back through the woods. It takes visitors nearly 2 miles each way, making for a fun hike that isn't too intense. Folks looking for an even shorter walk may enjoy the 31 Juliette Trail, a 0.62-mile path leading to a scenic orchard. Winter travelers, however, should keep in mind that the latter of the two trails closes during the snowiest months of the year.
Admire the paintings at the Musée National des Beaux-Arts
Québec City is a town filled with culture, and there's no way to better experience this than by spending an afternoon at the Musée National des Beaux-Arts. This gorgeous fine arts museum is located in a building that is an architectural gem in and of itself. With its floor-to-ceiling windows and wide walkways, the museum offers a bright and airy atmosphere. It also overlooks the scenic Plains de Abraham Park, making it one of the most pleasant places to spend an afternoon.
While not particularly extensive, the permanent collection at the Musée National des Beaux-Arts is interesting enough to keep visitors entertained for an hour or two. The third floor includes a stunning collection of Inuit and Native Canadian art, while the second floor is dedicated to local pastoral scenes. Historically speaking, the museum has welcomed a number of high-caliber visiting exhibitions. In 2025, it will showcase the work of Franco-American sculptor Niki de Saint Phalle, as well as an exhibition on hyperrealism.
If you find that gazing at artwork makes you hungry, worry not. The Musée National des Beaux-Arts boasts a scrumptious café in a pleasant environment. Grab a panini, a salad, or a warm bowl of soup. Enjoy your meal as you gaze out the enormous windows at the Plains of Abraham. The museum café is one of the best places in town to enjoy a meal with a view.
Go ice skating at Place d'Youville
Canada has long been known as the country of ice skaters. After all, it boasts everything from first-rate hockey arenas to the world's largest natural skating rink. Because of this, no wintertime trip to Québec City would be complete without a stop at Place d'Youville's iconic public rink. Situated at the emblematic gates of Old Québec, the rink is one of the most picturesque places in town. Music blares in the plaza as skaters make their rounds; during the holiday season, fairy lights cast a warm glow on the chilly rink.
The best part is that skate rentals are available on the premises, making the rink all the more accessible to travelers. For just $6, you can grab a pair of skates and glide around the Place d'Youville. Afterward, head down the Rue de Saint-Jean and check out one of the area's many cafés. Whether you're in the mood for a crepe, a croissant, or a cup of hot cocoa, you'll find the perfect way to warm up after an afternoon on the ice.
Dive into Military History at the Musée Plains d'Abrahams
Canada has a complex military history, and Québec is a region that has changed hands countless times over the centuries. To learn more about these complicated dynamics, head to the Musée Plains d'Abraham and dive deep into the past. The museum features items from battles from the 18th century. Gaze at old army uniforms, marvel at canons, and check out the formations used in past wars. The Musée Plains d'Abraham seeks to shed light on the challenges faced by wartime soldiers hundreds of years ago.
The museum's many highlights include several interactive exhibits. Hands-on displays allow visitors to engage with the museum palpably, while periodic living history presentations bring the battles of the past to life. Families will find that these interactive elements make the museum kid-friendly. Those who have too much energy to sit through a guided tour can even explore the museum by embarking on a treasure hunt. All in all, this neat spot is the perfect place for people of all ages to get to know a new side of Québec City.
Immerse yourself in Huron-Wendake culture on a night walk
Some pretty lush forests surround Québec City. Although the region is full of opportunities for hiking and trekking, one trail stands out from the rest. The Onhwa Lumina is a nighttime walking experience that will take you into the woods on a 0.75-mile loop. As you walk among the trees and vegetation, bright lights and music will accompany you down the path. Videos and other projections will draw you into some of the stories that have shaped the Native Canadian Huron-Wendake peoples. The result is an in-depth cultural immersion experience that you'll be sure to remember for a long time.
If you are interested in tasting (and viewing) a bit of Huron-Wendake culture, you may consider starting your night at one of the many Native-owned restaurants in the region. Restaurant La Traite is located near the Onhwa Lumina Walk and offers unique specialties like seal tataki and bison tartare. Swing by the restaurant, taste some delicious local specialties, then head to Onhwa Lumina for an immersive stroll. This experience will give you a whole new perspective on Québec and the people who have inhabited it for thousands of years.
Methodology
Québec City is one of the most overlooked small towns on the East Coast, but it's well worth the visit. Because there are so many things to do in the area, it was relatively easy for us to come up with this list. That being said, we were careful to include a wide variety of activities that would appeal to different types of travelers. While couples may enjoy perusing the art galleries on Rue Saint-Pierre, for example, young families may prefer running around the Winter Playground. If a trip to Montmorency Falls is most spectacular during the summer months, a stop at the Hôtel de Glace is best during the winter. In this sense, we tried to make this list as inclusive as possible.
As Québec City attracts visitors year-round, we also made an effort to include several outings that can be enjoyed at any time of year. Museums such as Musée de la Civilization, Musée Plains d'Abrahams, and Musée National des Beaux-Arts are open to travelers regardless of weather. Although the Onhwa Lumina lights experience is probably most enjoyable on a warmer evening, it is also open during the winter. These more educational experiences aren't just entertaining. They also provide valuable insight into the history and culture of Québec City and surrounding areas.