These American Cities Offer Driverless Rides On Uber (And What Travelers Should Know About Them)

Once upon a time, driverless cars seemed a fantasy that only existed in fictional television shows and movies. However, since 2020, Waymo — previously the Google Self-Driving Car Project — has implemented the Waymo One driverless car services across multiple American cities. A subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, Waymo, as its original name implies, initially began as a self-driving technology developed by Google in January 2009. After multiple road tests, the first driverless car was officially unveiled in 2015 and renamed Waymo the following year.

However, it wasn't until October 2020 that driverless car services were offered to the public without a safety driver in the vehicle. At the time, the service was limited to the Metro Phoenix area. A fitting first location, as Phoenix offers many scenic paths and waterfalls for nature travelers. In 2022, service expanded to San Francisco and Los Angeles soon followed, and in 2025, the company finally expanded beyond the West Coast to Austin, Texas.

The service in Austin is part of a partnership with Uber, which may be surprising to some. The two companies were once locked in a legal battle after Waymo sued Uber for allegedly trying to steal its self-driving patents. Uber eventually settled, and apparently, all is now well. The service will work much like a regular Uber service. When requesting an Uber, the individual can choose a Waymo vehicle at no extra cost (an important note, as Uber has been known to sneak hidden fees on unsuspecting customers). So, consider a driverless uber the next time you want to explore East Austin's amazing art and cuisine.