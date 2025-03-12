Hidden Canals In Phoenix Provide Miles Of Scenic Paths, Waterfalls, Brews And Bites

When you think about the Southwestern desert, a flowing waterway isn't exactly the picture that comes to mind. But the greater Phoenix area is home to more than 100 miles of canals with paths for walking, biking, and birdwatching. These channels bring life-giving water to the community and are essential to its survival. What was once purely utilitarian is now an urban trail system, an art haven, and a way to experience hidden gems in this sprawling metropolis.

Phoenix is the fifth-largest city in the U.S. and offers incredible hiking and outdoor activities in the winter and spring, when much of the country is freezing. The Valley of the Sun (or just the Valley, as locals call it) values fitness so much, there's a mile-long walking trail inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which is likely how you'll arrive here — 24 airlines fly in and out from locations across the U.S. and around the world. Before you arrive, decide whether driving a rental car on the area's eight major freeways is how you want to get around. If traffic isn't on your vacation list, public transit options include light rail, Waymo driverless cars, and ride-sharing services. For this adventure, we do suggest renting a car and heading to nearby Scottsdale, where you can walk or rent a bike to explore. From there, you can experience art, waterfalls, local beers, delicious bites, and even the largest butterfly pavilion in the U.S.