Hidden Canals In Phoenix Provide Miles Of Scenic Paths, Waterfalls, Brews And Bites
When you think about the Southwestern desert, a flowing waterway isn't exactly the picture that comes to mind. But the greater Phoenix area is home to more than 100 miles of canals with paths for walking, biking, and birdwatching. These channels bring life-giving water to the community and are essential to its survival. What was once purely utilitarian is now an urban trail system, an art haven, and a way to experience hidden gems in this sprawling metropolis.
Phoenix is the fifth-largest city in the U.S. and offers incredible hiking and outdoor activities in the winter and spring, when much of the country is freezing. The Valley of the Sun (or just the Valley, as locals call it) values fitness so much, there's a mile-long walking trail inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which is likely how you'll arrive here — 24 airlines fly in and out from locations across the U.S. and around the world. Before you arrive, decide whether driving a rental car on the area's eight major freeways is how you want to get around. If traffic isn't on your vacation list, public transit options include light rail, Waymo driverless cars, and ride-sharing services. For this adventure, we do suggest renting a car and heading to nearby Scottsdale, where you can walk or rent a bike to explore. From there, you can experience art, waterfalls, local beers, delicious bites, and even the largest butterfly pavilion in the U.S.
How to find and enjoy the waterfall
One of the highlights of the canal system is Arizona Falls, a hidden gem where water cascades over a 20-foot drop, creating a peaceful oasis in the city. Located at 56th Street and Indian School Road next to G.R. Herberger Park, this site has been open to the public since 2003, yet many locals are still discovering it. Tripadvisor and Reddit threads about the falls are full of surprised residents who comment things like, "I can't believe I live like a mile away from this spot and never knew about it." Visitors enter through a tunnel, a popular photo spot, before stepping inside. Stairs lead down to a viewing area beneath the falls, while ramps ensure accessibility.
The site features "WaterWorks at Arizona Falls," an art installation by Mags Harries and Lajos Héder, designed to highlight the roles of both water and power in the Valley. Details include stamped concrete with cattail imprints, a bucket-shaped drinking fountain, and boulders sourced from other canals in the Salt River Project system. The main waterfall is flanked by two "wings," creating a unique space where visitors can stand beneath the falling water and take in the sound. From the upper level, there's a clear view of the falls and Camelback Mountain in the distance.
Where to find brews and bites
There are some great options for staying close to the canals in Scottsdale, including the newly remodeled mid-century modern Hotel Valley Ho, a staple since 1956. This historic property was once a favorite of Hollywood stars like Cary Grant, Clark Gable, and Bing Crosby. Architecture buffs can take a 90-minute historical tour of the property, while those looking to relax can enjoy two pools, a luxurious spa, a rooftop terrace, and multiple dining options. You might never want to leave, but its location makes it the perfect base for exploring everything Scottsdale has to offer.
After taking in the sights and sounds at the waterfall and spending time in the Arizona sun, you're bound to be hungry! Scottsdale has no shortage of cafés, restaurants, and quick bites, along with breweries serving local craft beer. A popular favorite near Hotel Valley Ho is Goldwater Brewing Company, ranked on Tripadvisor as one of the top breweries in Scottsdale. You can easily walk or bike there from your hotel and enjoy brews with names like Day Beers and Birthday Suit. Food trucks are scheduled daily, so you can even grab a bite while sampling a flight. If you're looking for a sit-down meal, top-rated restaurants in the area include Olive & Ivy for upscale Italian cuisine and Old Town Tortilla Factory, known for its homemade tortillas, a patio the size of a small house, and 120 kinds of premium tequila.
Planning your trip
The best time to visit this area is October through April, especially if outdoor activities are on your list. If you can plan your trip in November, aim for the Canal Convergence event in Scottsdale. This interactive, art-focused series is free and typically runs for 10 days in mid-November. The event takes place at the Waterfront, a section of the Arizona Canal in the historic Old Town area.
At night, illuminated art installations take center stage on the water, in the trees, and through interactive workshops and activities. Food trucks, wine and beer, and live entertainment make this a full-evening experience. If you can't make it for this event, be sure to watch for art along the canal system, or add a trip to the Phoenix Art Museum to your list for an immersive exhibit by Yayoi Kusama, the world's top-selling contemporary artist of 2023.