Nestled Along Michigan's Shoreline Is A Picturesque Artsy Town Offering Charming Streets And Quiet Waters

With more than 3,000-miles of pristine coastline, Michigan is dotted with countless beach towns that beckon summer travelers to an escape in paradise. Harbor Springs, located at the far tip of the lower peninsula in Little Traverse Bay, is one of those quintessential resort towns with beautiful beaches, towering dunes, and a blue-washed harbors filled with boats anticipating the sail. Lining the water stand mansions of the rich and famous that have been in the families for generations.

AT just under 1.5-square-miles, Harbor Springs is a quaint but satisfying destination that boasts cottages to rent, comfy inns for relaxing, historic hotels, and luxury resorts with all of the latest amenities, even national chains. Coupled with a charming downtown, a plethora of outdoor recreation, and tons of gourmet dining options, this place will simply enchant you.

The easiest way to get to Harbor Springs is to fly to Detroit, take a connecting flight to Pellston (PLN), and then it's just a 30-minute drive. The Cherry Capital Airport (TVC) in Traverse City is about 75-miles away or you could fly to the Gerald Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids (GRR) and drive 175-miles north.