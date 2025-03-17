Nestled Along Michigan's Shoreline Is A Picturesque Artsy Town Offering Charming Streets And Quiet Waters
With more than 3,000-miles of pristine coastline, Michigan is dotted with countless beach towns that beckon summer travelers to an escape in paradise. Harbor Springs, located at the far tip of the lower peninsula in Little Traverse Bay, is one of those quintessential resort towns with beautiful beaches, towering dunes, and a blue-washed harbors filled with boats anticipating the sail. Lining the water stand mansions of the rich and famous that have been in the families for generations.
AT just under 1.5-square-miles, Harbor Springs is a quaint but satisfying destination that boasts cottages to rent, comfy inns for relaxing, historic hotels, and luxury resorts with all of the latest amenities, even national chains. Coupled with a charming downtown, a plethora of outdoor recreation, and tons of gourmet dining options, this place will simply enchant you.
The easiest way to get to Harbor Springs is to fly to Detroit, take a connecting flight to Pellston (PLN), and then it's just a 30-minute drive. The Cherry Capital Airport (TVC) in Traverse City is about 75-miles away or you could fly to the Gerald Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids (GRR) and drive 175-miles north.
Enjoy summer festivals and the fruit of the bounty in Harbor Springs
Take a stroll along historic Main Street and stop in the cafes, boutiques, and art galleries. Stop into Yummies for old-fashioned ice cream treats, many made with local Michigan fruits. Tom's Mom's Cookies has chocolate-chip cookies that seem like they're as large as the state. For something hearty, make Legs Inn your favorite spot for dinner with its authentic Polish cuisine like kielbasa and pierogi's. Enjoy farm-to-table delicacies with Mediterranean influence at Otis Harbor Springs.
Embarking on a journey to Pond Hill Farm is quite the adventure with its organic farm, brick-oven pizzeria, vineyard, and live music. Curious travelers will also want to take a one-hour cruise of Little Traverse Bay aboard a historic water taxi that used to shuttle wealthy residents around Harbor Point, all while enjoying the tales and triumphs of the locals and the bay's history.
The two most popular beaches are Zorn Park and Sturgeon Bay Beach. The former is smaller, lodged between two private marinas with cooler water temps from the artesian springs. The latter is known for its 3-miles of sandy beach, more seclusion, and spectacular sunsets. Outdoors enthusiasts can climb the dunes at Petoskey State Park before swimming in Lake Michigan.
Don't miss the annual shindigs like the Bay Harbor Art Festival and the Waterfront Wine Festival, highlighting the best of Michigan vintages as well as the weekly Farmer's Market. Much like Michigan's other unique and entertaining small towns, Harbor Springs offers so much for any vacation itinerary.
Harbor Springs turns into a winter wonderland
Although summer is the most popular time of year to visit, Harbor Springs is really a four-season destination. Fall brings a cornucopia of gorgeous colors as well as the rich harvest of apples and pumpkins. The prettiest drive is through the 20-mile Tunnel of Trees, especially during fall foilage. This scenic byway will serve as a memorable vista of wildflowers, lakes peeking through, and lush forests.
No one can deny that come winter, Harbor Springs magically transforms into a winter wonderland of skiing, snowmobiling, and snowboarding. Ski down the groomed slopes at the nearby hills of the Highlands, Nub's Nob, and Boyne Mountain. The Highlands offers Camelot 6, the fastest chairlift in the state, as well as an Adventure Center for ziplining, sno-go, and horseback riding. The cross-country trails at the Otis Resort, like any great family-friendly ski resort, are ideal for cross-country skiing or snowshoeing.