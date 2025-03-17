This South American Country's Steep Death Road Is A Thrill-Seekers Magnet That Is Genuinely Dangerous

Plummeting down narrow trails strewn with little loose rocks, bending around Andean peaks, and being unencumbered by safety barriers blocking the fall down to the forests below, riders on Bolivia's "Death Road" are far from faint-hearted. With their vision occluded by mountainous mists and their breath thin from the throat-clenching altitude, these willing participants take part in a bicycle tour from the Andean trailhead that is as terrifying as travel gets.

The road twists 40 miles downwards from La Paz through the Yungas Valleys and into the Amazonian lowlands, plunging 11,000-feet through the mountains. Along its sides, you'll see small crosses and flower arrangements, tributes to the fallen claimed by the road's very real risks. There was a time — before the recent construction of a nearby highway — when trucks and other heavy vehicles shared the slim gravel trail with bikers and pedestrians. At this point in time, the road was claiming between 200 and 300 lives each year. Though those numbers have dropped in recent years, there are still around five people killed each year while tackling the trail.

Though you should always think carefully before visiting this dangerous South American destination, it's straightforward to join the thousands of annual visitors who decide it is a good idea to take a bike tour down this infamous gravel trail in Bolivia. Book with a reliable tour operator in La Paz, a metropolis perched in head-spinning Andean heights. The city itself can be a little long-winded to access, with no direct flights connecting La Paz and the U.S. You'll need to stopover in Santa Cruz de la Sierra or in another Latin capital, like Bogota or Santiago, to catch an onwards connection to the sky-high city.