Alabama's Magical Mountain City Made Up Of Walkable Villages Feels Like A European Fairytale To Explore

As you stroll along the winding brick paths, peruse the upscale shops and restaurants that have been locally owned for decades, and take in the charming old-world architecture of Mountain Brook, Alabama, you'll have to remind yourself that you're in the American South and not a quaint European town. Mountain Brook is a storybook gem nestled in rolling hills with an idyllic beauty that rivals Alabama's prettiest town. Located just ten minutes south of Birmingham, one of the state's largest cities, Mountain Brook is divided into three predominant, picturesque villages, each with their own distinct charm: English Village, Crestline Village, and Mountain Brook Village.

The villages in Mountain Brook are all walkable, but they require a short drive to get from one to the next. If you want to plan a day exploring them, we recommend starting at the Crestline Village, then moving south to English Village and, finally, the largest of the three, Mountain Brook Village. Enjoy the short, quiet drives through the natural beauty of lush Alabama landscapes as you wander into one enchanting village after the other.

Birmingham is said to be Alabama's "cultural capital," and it just so happens to have one of the country's best food scenes. Though a separate city, Mountain Brook is considered a suburb of Birmingham and contributes to its reputation with upscale boutiques and incredible eateries scattered throughout its walkable villages. In fact, Mountain Brook is home to Daniel George, Alabama's most beautiful restaurant according to People Magazine.