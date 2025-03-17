Alabama's Magical Mountain City Made Up Of Walkable Villages Feels Like A European Fairytale To Explore
As you stroll along the winding brick paths, peruse the upscale shops and restaurants that have been locally owned for decades, and take in the charming old-world architecture of Mountain Brook, Alabama, you'll have to remind yourself that you're in the American South and not a quaint European town. Mountain Brook is a storybook gem nestled in rolling hills with an idyllic beauty that rivals Alabama's prettiest town. Located just ten minutes south of Birmingham, one of the state's largest cities, Mountain Brook is divided into three predominant, picturesque villages, each with their own distinct charm: English Village, Crestline Village, and Mountain Brook Village.
The villages in Mountain Brook are all walkable, but they require a short drive to get from one to the next. If you want to plan a day exploring them, we recommend starting at the Crestline Village, then moving south to English Village and, finally, the largest of the three, Mountain Brook Village. Enjoy the short, quiet drives through the natural beauty of lush Alabama landscapes as you wander into one enchanting village after the other.
Birmingham is said to be Alabama's "cultural capital," and it just so happens to have one of the country's best food scenes. Though a separate city, Mountain Brook is considered a suburb of Birmingham and contributes to its reputation with upscale boutiques and incredible eateries scattered throughout its walkable villages. In fact, Mountain Brook is home to Daniel George, Alabama's most beautiful restaurant according to People Magazine.
Enjoy European-inspired eats and upscale boutique shopping in Mountain Brook
While Mountain Brook's villages' walkability and architectural stylings will make you feel as though you've stepped into a European fairytale, the town's eateries and boutiques enhance the dream. In English Village, enjoy a fresh French pastry at Continental Bakery and stay for lunch at its sister bistro right next door, Chez Lulu. Then, step back in time with some luxury antiquing at the beautiful Henhouse Antiques just across the street – you'll know it by the ethereal ferns cascading down the charming brick-and-mortar facade.
Crestline Village is home to trendy spots and town mainstays that give the feel of a hip European neighborhood that's always reinventing itself. Grab a cuppa and a legendary break-up cookie from Church Street Coffee and Books, then pop in next door to Shalla Wista Jewelry, where a local jewelry designer makes unique pieces that grace the runways of Paris Fashion Week as well as the stylings of Hollywood TV shows.
Step inside Olexa's Cafe in Mountain Brook Village, and you'll instantly be transported to a charming French bistro with an interior that rivals the Disney World stylings of Epcot's World Showcase. Amidst its many European influences, Mountain Brook still invites you to embrace the culture of the region. Enjoy Southern fare at Dryson's Low Country in Crestline Village, or head to Mountain Brook Village for authentic Mexican tapas at Sol Y Luna and shop the iconic American apparel of Tom Beckbe's flagship boutique or look for jewelry and other accessories at the uniquely named Etc... Finally, stop by the James Beard Semifinalist for Outstanding Wine Programs, Golden Age Wine in Mountain Brook Village, for a consumable souvenir from your European fairytale adventure.
Mountain Brook's attractions and places to stay
There are plenty of accommodations in and around Mountain Brook, but The Grand Bohemian Hotel stands out as the premier stay thanks to its bold opulence and central location right in the heart of Mountain Brook Village. Enjoy the art gallery featuring local artists, relax in the luxurious Poseidon Spa, then head to the hotel's rooftop terrace and take in the enchanting views of the village alongside dinner and cocktails.
After you've shopped your way through Mountain Brook's charming villages, there's a lot more to explore throughout this pristine city. The Birmingham Botanical Gardens is a pleasant stroll, located just one-half mile from The Grand Bohemian Hotel and Mountain Brook Village. With 67 acres of stunning themed gardens, it's an enchanting excursion into nature's serenity. The old-fashioned Irish rose garden evokes the royal estates of a centuries-old castle, while it's contemplative Japanese garden, lush fern garden, and Southern Living gardens are also not to be missed.
Throughout the villages, Mountain Brook boasts a gorgeous trail system to get visitors and locals alike off the beaten path and into the tranquil Alabama forests. One of the most popular is the Jemison Park Trail, which follows the beautiful Shades Creek to The Old Mill House, an iconic and picturesque Mountain Brook landmark built in 1927. Perhaps often overlooked as an American travel destination, Alabama has tons of little-known gems to enjoy, and Mountain Brook serves as an idyllic central hub to explore the rest of the state. In fact, it's just a hop, skip, and jump away from one of the most underrated towns in the American South.